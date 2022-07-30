Vanderpump Rules' Brock Davies Provides Update On Relationship With His Estranged Kids Ahead Of His And Scheana Shay’s Wedding

Throughout most of Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay’s relationship with boyfriend-turned-fiancé Brock Davies took center stage, and it wasn’t always pretty. He shared on-camera that he hadn’t seen his two kids from a previous relationship (who live in his home country of Australia) in four years at that point. Their co-star, Lala Kent, later revealed to the group that the real reason for his estrangement was due to him having a history of domestic violence with the mother. Davies downplayed the alleged incidents in question and suggested that distance and unpaid child support had more to do with it. And now, he's provided an update on the previously fraught relationship ahead of his and Shay’s wedding.

The last we heard was that Scheana Shay was actually helping facilitate healing conversations between Brock Davies and his ex over the phone. In truth, she may not be the best with conflict herself on Vanderpump Rules but, apparently, Shay was open to listening to the other woman’s side of the story. Davies added at the time that the only thing preventing him from reuniting with his kids was paying off the child support he still owed. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight more recently, the 31-year-old stated that while he has “not physically” seen them, they’ve made progress:

We've been able to talk to the kids. We just gotta build that relationship up slowly and it's on the kids' terms and their mother’s. They're definitely excited to have us around and be involved and actually just keep turning up. So that's the best part.

It still doesn’t sound like the most ideal situation, especially with the couple’s Cancun destination wedding slated for the end of August. Yet Scheana Shay, who once admitted that Brock Davies’ past was riddled with “red flags,” said of late that the half-siblings to her and Brock Davies’ 14-month-old daughter Summer Moon were “of course” invited to the nuptials. Whether they’re attending doesn’t seem as certain because Shay continued that it was “a lot” – presumably a reference to the remaining family baggage that needed to be worked through. Davies said, though, that they might visit his kids after the fact:

We'll get there eventually. And when we get home, we'll celebrate with them.

About the wedding itself, Scheana Shay shared in 2021 that they wanted it to be a huge party – originally in Bali, where she and her beau first said they loved each other. The location has obviously changed somewhat, and it’s unclear if the show’s cast are all still invited or if that has changed as well after the drama of Season 9. We know that a bit of guest list drama actually befell ousted castmate Stassi Schroeder regarding her recent Italian second wedding to Beau Clark, so Shay might want to think about that…

Whether the big I do’s will be filmed for Vanderpump Rules is yet another story in and of itself. Previously, the bride-to-be had said she was open to it but that the production schedule might mean it turns into a standalone wedding special in the Bravo tradition. The couple told ET that, presently, they still “don’t know” what the game play is.

As for VR in the grander scheme of things, Season 10 has been greenlit by the network. Reports indicate that the same cast from last year are all returning. But if true, it’s destined to be a much different show as a result. James Kennedy and his fiancé, Raquel Leviss, broke up ahead of the Season 9 finale. Then eventually, Lala Kent called off her own engagement due to Randall Emmett’s alleged cheating and other concerning behaviors. And to top it off, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz decided in the off-season to get a divorce.

So, as you can see, there should be a lot in store for the infamous prodigies of Lisa Vanderpump and their storylines. And Brock Davies’ estrangement to his kids is only the tip of the iceberg… Catch up on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules with a Peacock Premium subscription. There’s also more to come on the 2022 TV schedule!