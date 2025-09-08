Jennifer Aniston Celebrated A Fun Summer With Pics Of Her New Boyfriend, Courteney Cox, Adam Sandler And More
We have a launch, people!
When The Morning Show Season 4 hits the 2025 TV schedule on September 17, we’re likely to see Jennifer Aniston’s Alex in a world of soapy drama, chaos and all the stress that comes with running a news organization. The actress’ real life, however, couldn’t appear more different. Aniston shared photos from her summer adventures, which featured a lot of friends, dogs and the soft launch of her new boyfriend.
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dumps are always full of love, laughter and recognizable faces. Her latest post is no different, as she thanks summer for serving as the backdrop for fun times with buddies like Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Adam Sandler, Sandra Bullock and more, including her partner Jim Curtis. Check it out below:
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
The Friends star’s latest post hit all the notes we’ve come to expect — vacations with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, proof that she and Courteney Cox are bestie goals, a glimpse at her workouts (or, in this case, the aftermath of what looks like a particularly grueling one), and plenty of snuggly dogs — but fans were quick to notice a little something extra on the end.
The 17th slide shows the back of a man’s head watching the sunset on a beach. Fans were quick to call out the soft launch of her alleged relationship with Jim Curtis, who she’s reportedly been connected to since May. Comments included:
- You think we wouldn't notice photo number 17??? ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ – andrea_portugaldeveza
- Oh hello 17 pic ❤️❤️❤️ – jenanistonworld
- The soft launch 👀 – _nicoledavidson_
- We all have been waiting for this post 🙌🥰 – jenanistonbulgaria
- Who's in the 17th pic 🤔 – raman.neel
- 17! Rachel is it your Ross 🤍😍🙌🔥 – mariposa_delicada28
The new couple was reportedly introduced by mutual friends earlier this summer and have been quietly hanging out for the past few months. They’ve seemingly gotten closer to going public, though, as Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been on two double dates in the past few weeks, per People — one with Courteney Cox and her longtime partner Johnny McDaid and another with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
It’s always fun to see which celebrities pop up in Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram photo dumps, and would the summer really be complete without a reunion between her and The Sandman? Or dinners with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes? We’ll also never get tired of seeing her reunite with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, even 20 years after one of the best sitcoms of all time ended (but can still be streamed with an HBO Max subscription).
Jennifer Aniston has made it clear that no one has the right to know about her personal life, but that won't stop us from hoping that maybe she'll choose to let us in a little and show us more of Jim Curtis (next time, maybe we can see his face).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While we wait to see if a hard-launch is in the cards, we’ll definitely be catching up with Alex Levy and her decidedly less care-free life on The Morning Show, whose fourth season premieres Wednesday, September 17, available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.