Jennifer Aniston Celebrated A Fun Summer With Pics Of Her New Boyfriend, Courteney Cox, Adam Sandler And More

When The Morning Show Season 4 hits the 2025 TV schedule on September 17, we’re likely to see Jennifer Aniston’s Alex in a world of soapy drama, chaos and all the stress that comes with running a news organization. The actress’ real life, however, couldn’t appear more different. Aniston shared photos from her summer adventures, which featured a lot of friends, dogs and the soft launch of her new boyfriend.

Jennifer Aniston’s photo dumps are always full of love, laughter and recognizable faces. Her latest post is no different, as she thanks summer for serving as the backdrop for fun times with buddies like Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Adam Sandler, Sandra Bullock and more, including her partner Jim Curtis. Check it out below:

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

The Friends star’s latest post hit all the notes we’ve come to expect — vacations with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, proof that she and Courteney Cox are bestie goals, a glimpse at her workouts (or, in this case, the aftermath of what looks like a particularly grueling one), and plenty of snuggly dogs — but fans were quick to notice a little something extra on the end.

The 17th slide shows the back of a man’s head watching the sunset on a beach. Fans were quick to call out the soft launch of her alleged relationship with Jim Curtis, who she’s reportedly been connected to since May. Comments included:

You think we wouldn't notice photo number 17??? ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ – andrea_portugaldeveza

– andrea_portugaldeveza Oh hello 17 pic ❤️❤️❤️ – jenanistonworld

– jenanistonworld The soft launch 👀 – _nicoledavidson_

– _nicoledavidson_ We all have been waiting for this post 🙌🥰 – jenanistonbulgaria

– jenanistonbulgaria Who's in the 17th pic 🤔 – raman.neel

– raman.neel 17! Rachel is it your Ross 🤍😍🙌🔥 – mariposa_delicada28

The new couple was reportedly introduced by mutual friends earlier this summer and have been quietly hanging out for the past few months. They’ve seemingly gotten closer to going public, though, as Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been on two double dates in the past few weeks, per People — one with Courteney Cox and her longtime partner Johnny McDaid and another with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

It’s always fun to see which celebrities pop up in Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram photo dumps, and would the summer really be complete without a reunion between her and The Sandman? Or dinners with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes? We’ll also never get tired of seeing her reunite with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, even 20 years after one of the best sitcoms of all time ended (but can still be streamed with an HBO Max subscription).

Jennifer Aniston has made it clear that no one has the right to know about her personal life, but that won't stop us from hoping that maybe she'll choose to let us in a little and show us more of Jim Curtis (next time, maybe we can see his face).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we wait to see if a hard-launch is in the cards, we’ll definitely be catching up with Alex Levy and her decidedly less care-free life on The Morning Show, whose fourth season premieres Wednesday, September 17, available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription.