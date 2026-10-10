Fans Love To Debate If Vision's The Weakest Avenger, And Paul Bettany's Kids Are Total Trolls About It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one that's constantly expanding on the big screen and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming MCU show will be VisionQuest, with Paul Bettany once again reprising his signature role in the process. Moviegoers love to debate which Avenger is the weakest, and it turns out that Bettany's kids love throwing shade at their father's signature hero.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order watched as Bettany went from the voice of of J.A.R.V.I.S. to the live-action Vision actor. It's quite an awesome story, but apparently the actor's children aren't big fans of his signature hero. During a recent appearance on The View, Bettany recalled how his children bully him at home over Vision, as he put it:

They don’t think I’m cool. They’re Marvel fans, but, on our Disney+ account, I turn it on — and I keep deleting it, and they keep replacing it — it has a picture of me as Vision, and it says, ‘The Worst Avenger.’ And that’s my sign-in page!

Shots fired. Unfortunately it looks like Bettany's kids are echoing some fan theories that Vision is actually the weakest member of The Avengers. Hearing this type of criticism online is one thing, but getting that feedback from your own children in your own home is another thing entirely. Luckily it seems like the 55 year-old actor has a good senes of humor about it all.

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Vision's tenure in the MCU has been an interesting one, and there's been some debate about his power levels. When he was introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, he seemed super strong, and even able to wield Mjolnir. But after that he started getting beat up quite a bit. Wanda famously buried him in Civil War, and he was weakened with an injury shortly after his entrance in Infinity War. There was test footage of Vision brutally killing Corvus Glaive in the latter movie, but that was scrapped. There are entire Reddit threads about Bettany's character not being strong enough in the MCU, and that debate will likely pick back up when VisionQuests arrives on Disney+.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Vision's power level is just one of many questions surrounding the upcoming TV series, along with how Ultron survived his death in Avengers 2. It should be fascinating to see those two characters' dynamic, especially given their history from Age of Ultron. Luckily the wait for that new series is nearly over.

VisionQuest is set to be the final chapter in the trilogy that began with WandaVision, and the pressure is on for it deliver the same way its predecessors did. What's more, it has the potential to greatly influence upcoming Marvel movies.

VisionQuest will debut on October 14th as part of the 2026 TV release list. We'll see if Paul Bettany's kids put more respect on his hero's name after the season concludes.