What To Remember Before Station 19's Final Season Premieres, And What I Hope Will Be Resolved

It was a long, cold winter without ABC’s firefighter drama Station 19 to heat up our Thursday nights. Delayed by the entertainment industry strikes, the series’ seventh and final season is set to premiere for a shortened 10-episode run on March 14. The sixth season ended on a cliffhanger, so in case you don’t remember what’s going on — and don’t have time to binge the episodes with your Hulu subscription — I’m here to help, not only with a quick recap of where Station 19 left off but some of what I hope and expect to see in Season 7.

Not everyone survived the Season 6 finale , which aired way back on May 18, 2023. Michael Dixon (Pat Healy) was crushed when the floor collapsed at the Firefighter's Ball, and as the credits rolled, there were a lot of things left up in the air that we should get answers to soon. Here’s a look back at what happened when we last saw our favorite Seattle first responders.

What To Remember About Station 19’s Season 6 Finale Ahead Of March 14

The Firefighter’s Ball was the setting for tons of drama even before the floor decided to give out. First, Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) informed Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) that she had been officially promoted to Station 19’s fire captain, effectively replacing interim Capt. Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda), who did not take the news well.

It was a bad night for him overall, as Theo and Vic’s relationship issues followed them to the ball. Vic (Barrett Doss) was happy that Andy finally got the captaincy she’d worked so hard for, which Theo just took as additional proof of Vic’s lack of support for him. It was unclear if they officially broke up, but Theo must have thought so, because he ended up in the coat closet with his old friend Kate Powell (Kiele Sanchez) by the end of the night.

Because no good coat closet tryst ever goes undiscovered, Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) walked in on them, which he likely would have divulged to Vic, had he not collapsed from the head injury he sustained in the floor collapse. Natasha and Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) had also broken up earlier in the night, but after she nearly died in the ballroom emergency, Robert realized he’d been stupid not to jump at the chance to finally be with her.

Will Jack Survive After Multiple Head Injuries?

So where does that leave us going into Season 7? First things first, the season premiere will have to address the cliffhanger, which left Jack unconscious as the firefighters scrambled to save him. Unfortunately, this bump to the head followed a concussion Jack had suffered earlier in the season. Assuming he does survive into Station 19’s final season, will he suffer any lasting effects from the traumas?

Jack does not appear in the official Season 7 trailer (which you can see at the bottom of this story), unlike Natasha and Kate — who also suffered injuries in the finale — so his fate is the biggest question mark going into March 14.

How Will Vic Find Out About Theo And Kate, And Will We See A Love Triangle?

Secret hookups don’t tend to stay quiet for too long (at least on TV), so regardless of if it comes from Jack or Theo, I foresee Vic learning about Theo and Kate’s dalliance sooner than later in the new season. The big question is what happens next. Is that the end of their relationship? Will Theo and Kate become a thing? The trailer indicates that Kate’s down for a good time, so I guess we’ll see, but man I hate that for Vic.

Will Carina And Maya Have A Baby?

After a tumultuous season for Maya and Carina , they finally seemed back on solid ground in the season finale and even re-initiated talks about expanding their family. Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) said she’d been looking into IVF doctors, and Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) told her to make an appointment.

However, we do only have 10 episodes, so without a time jump of some sort, we likely wouldn’t be able to watch a Marina IVF journey to completion in Season 7. I’m wondering if another (quicker) opportunity has already fallen into their laps. In the Season 6 finale we met Nanette (Paulina Alvarez), a server who was 8 months pregnant and working the Firefighter's Ball. She expressed to Jack that she wanted to put her baby up for adoption but hadn’t found a family yet.

By the end of the episode, Carina had performed an emergency C-section in an attempt to save both baby and mother. Whether or not Nanette survived, we know what she wanted for her son, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he became that Marina baby we’ve been wanting .

What Will Andy’s Legacy Be As Station 19’s Captain?

Andy has finally claimed her rightful place at the top of Station 19, succeeding her father Pruitt Herrera. She was tested immediately, with Natasha ordering her to take the lead on the ballroom floor collapse, and she thrived. It’s not going to be an easy road, though, according to the trailer. Much of the Season 7 preview centers around the pressure that Andy’s under. Check it out for yourself:

The whole series seems to have built up to this moment for Andy, and I can’t wait to see her secure her family’s legacy within the Seattle Fire Department before it’s all over.

Season 7 may be shorter than those that came before it, but the show doesn’t look to be taking its foot off the gas one bit. As efforts to save Station 19 continue, the only thing we can be sure of is that we’ve got at least 10 episodes left, and the cast is going to bring it.