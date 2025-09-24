Critics Say Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Is The Cat’s Meow For Younger Audiences, But Will Parents Like It Too?

Younger audiences have really connected with the animated series Gabby’s Dollhouse, whose 12th season is one of Netflix’s upcoming releases premiering in November. Fans don’t have to wait that long, though, to see the cat lover’s next adventure, as Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is coming to the big screen this weekend. Critics have gotten to screen the musical fantasy ahead of its release, so should parents be planning a trip to the theater with their little ones?

Laila Lockhart Kraner reprises her role as Gabby in the upcoming family friendly movie, which combines animation with live action. She and her grandmother (Gloria Estefan) embark on a roadtrip to Cat Francisco, but when the titular dollhouse ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady (Kristen Wiig), Gabby sets off on an adventure to save her Gabby Cats. Owen Gleiberman of Variety says you don’t have to already be a fan of the series (streaming with a Netflix subscription) to be captivated by this candy-colored flick. He writes:

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is about the textures — the fun of spending 90 minutes in a child’s universe that feels like it wasn’t so much animated as baked. Going into the movie, I knew nothing of the DreamWorks Animation series that premiered on Netflix in 2021. But by the time Gabby’s Dollhouse was over, I felt like the Gabby Cats were my friends too. The movie, make no mistake, is a genial throwaway that skitters through incidents with a G-rated innocuousness that makes it perfect for a very pint-sized demo.

Frank Scheck of THR says, “If you can read this, you're too old for this movie.” Some mild life lessons are offered — you’re never too old to play! — but Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is mostly just a silly diversion, Scheck writes, with peppy pop songs and painful cat puns. The critic says in his review:

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie [definitely skews] to the pre-teen demographic that has made the Netflix series that spawned it a hit (11 seasons, 76 episodes). Nothing wrong with that, of course, and if you happen to have some tykes that need big-screen babysitting, well, they’ll probably have a swell time. Just keep in mind that, other than the presence of Kristen Wiig, there’s precious little on offer for anyone who doesn’t drink beverages from a sippy cup.

Sean Tajipour of Nerdtropolis gives the Gabby’s Dollhouse movie a “purr-fect” 5-star review, saying that each stop on Gabby’s adventure feels like stepping into a new toy box full of music, humor and heart. The film not only captures the spirit of the series but elevates it into something more special. The critic continues:

DreamWorks Animation has boldly taken Gabby’s Dollhouse from streaming favorite to cinematic event, and the result is pure magic. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is a vibrant, heartfelt adventure that delights kids, entertains adults, and brings the whole family together in one big sprinkle party on the big screen. The beloved preschool series, created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, has been sparking imaginations since 2021. Now, the franchise takes a giant leap forward, transforming its mixed-media charm into a full-scale animated film bursting with color, joy, and laughter.

Mae Abdulbaki of ScreenRant rates the movie 6 out of 10, saying Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is wholesome and endearing without overdoing it. The movie is entertaining for kids — who are encouraged to sing and clap along, keeping them engaged — despite some changes in format to give Gabby’s world a larger scope for the big screen. Abdulbaki writes:

The result is a cute, thoughtful film that allows a new generation of kids to contemplate what it means to grow up, and whether they will retain that sense of passion and creative spirit in adulthood. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie isn’t for everyone, nor is it trying to be. It knows its target audience and delivers an entertaining adventure, while also offering a valuable lesson for adults.

Whether or not parents will enjoy Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie as much as their pint-sized companions is up for debate and probably depends on each grown-up's mileage for the Netflix series. Expect a more raucous theater experience, full of singing and clapping if you decide to check this one out when it hits the 2025 movie calendar on Friday, September 26.