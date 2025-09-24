Critics Say Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Is The Cat’s Meow For Younger Audiences, But Will Parents Like It Too?
Hold on tight!
Younger audiences have really connected with the animated series Gabby’s Dollhouse, whose 12th season is one of Netflix’s upcoming releases premiering in November. Fans don’t have to wait that long, though, to see the cat lover’s next adventure, as Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is coming to the big screen this weekend. Critics have gotten to screen the musical fantasy ahead of its release, so should parents be planning a trip to the theater with their little ones?
Laila Lockhart Kraner reprises her role as Gabby in the upcoming family friendly movie, which combines animation with live action. She and her grandmother (Gloria Estefan) embark on a roadtrip to Cat Francisco, but when the titular dollhouse ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady (Kristen Wiig), Gabby sets off on an adventure to save her Gabby Cats. Owen Gleiberman of Variety says you don’t have to already be a fan of the series (streaming with a Netflix subscription) to be captivated by this candy-colored flick. He writes:
Frank Scheck of THR says, “If you can read this, you're too old for this movie.” Some mild life lessons are offered — you’re never too old to play! — but Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is mostly just a silly diversion, Scheck writes, with peppy pop songs and painful cat puns. The critic says in his review:
Sean Tajipour of Nerdtropolis gives the Gabby’s Dollhouse movie a “purr-fect” 5-star review, saying that each stop on Gabby’s adventure feels like stepping into a new toy box full of music, humor and heart. The film not only captures the spirit of the series but elevates it into something more special. The critic continues:
Mae Abdulbaki of ScreenRant rates the movie 6 out of 10, saying Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is wholesome and endearing without overdoing it. The movie is entertaining for kids — who are encouraged to sing and clap along, keeping them engaged — despite some changes in format to give Gabby’s world a larger scope for the big screen. Abdulbaki writes:
Whether or not parents will enjoy Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie as much as their pint-sized companions is up for debate and probably depends on each grown-up's mileage for the Netflix series. Expect a more raucous theater experience, full of singing and clapping if you decide to check this one out when it hits the 2025 movie calendar on Friday, September 26.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.