Amazon Just Made Me A Very Happy Star Wars Fan With This Prime Day Deal On The Echo Dot

I’m old enough that virtual assistants and voice-activated controls are still a fairly new concept for me. But as somebody who is always interested in technological innovation, I’ve always looked at them and wondered if they are something worth trying to integrate into my life. On this Prime Day, Amazon may have finally gotten me to pull the trigger because I’m also a huge Star Wars fan, and this Echo Dot deal, including Star Wars-inspired stands, has me seriously considering buying one.

Among the various great deals as part of the Prime Big Deals event, there is a collection of 5th generation Echo Dots that each come with one of a collection of Star Wars-inspired stands.

You can get Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, or Mandalorian helmets and save up to 49% on the 5th gen Echo Dot bundles. I honestly don’t know where in my house I would put it, but I am feeling a need to find a spot.

The bundle of the new 5th gen Echo Dot with the helmet of your choice is on sale from a regular price of $90, down to $52.98, which is only a couple of bucks more than what the Dot would cost you normally. As such you’re effectively getting the Star Wars helmet stand for free, so why the heck not?

If you’re in the market for a Dot and are also a Star Wars fan it’s a no-brainer. The stand by itself is usually $40, so even if you already own one Echo Dot, if you want the stand, it might make sense to grab the bundle and have a second device to place elsewhere.

Star Wars Echo Dot Bundle (5th Gen): $89.98 $52.98 at Amazon

Save 41% - Bring your Echo Dot into the dark side with this fabulous bundle, which combines the Glacier White 5th generation Echo Dot with a super cool Stormtrooper stand. Get all the assistance of Alexa in the smart speakers new spherical design with improved sound and deeper bass.

As a big Star Wars fan, I often find myself looking at things like the collectible lightsaber hilts you can buy at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or other, similar types of merch, but at the end of the day, that stuff just ends up sitting on a shelf and collecting dust. This at least has a functional purpose, as it gives you a place to put your Amazon Echo at all times, and also lets people know you're a Star Wars fan when they come visit.

And it isn’t simply a stand, as the helmet actually interacts with the Dot, causing the eyes on the helmet to light up when the device is in place and you call for Alexa. The only thing missing is being able to make Alexa sound like Darth Vader. That would make things absolutely perfect.

There’s also a Grogu-inspired stand, which, admittedly doesn’t make the Echo Dot disappear the way the Star Wars helmet stands do, but it does give your Dot cute little Yoda ears, and that’s not too bad either.

Amazon Alexa in hotel rooms is a relatively recent addition to Walt Disney World. While there isn't currently a Disney World hotel that is themed to Star Wars, and the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is officially closed, I'd love to see these helmets being used at a Disney Parks' hotel just as much as my own home.