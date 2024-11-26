Get An iPhone For $0.01 This Black Friday And Sweeten The Deal By Watching These 3 Apple TV Plus Shows I Recommend

If there was ever a time to save on Apple products, Black Friday instantly springs to mind. The best part of getting a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV? You get Apple TV Plus for free! With so many good things to watch on said streaming service, allow me to tell you some of the best savings available on Apple products, purchasing of which will get you access to some of the best Apple TV Plus originals.

The Apple TV Plus free trial period usually only stretches to 7-days. But eligible customers who buy select devices can get an extended trial period of 3-months. While Apple TV Plus has not launched a Black Friday streaming deal at the time of writing (and I would say is unlikely to given a lack of Black Friday festivities in previous years), there's still a way to save on the service this Black Friday. And if you're in the market for, say, a new phone, this couldn't be a more perfect time to experience an Apple TV Plus subscription.

Get Apple TV Plus Free For 3 Months Through These Deals:

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $0.01 Upfront, $65 A Month | Unlimited Plan At Amazon

One of the latest models in the iPhone family, the iPhone 16 Pro would usually set you back $999. In this contract deal, though, Amazon is offering the iPhone 16 Pro for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. As detailed above, you pay $65 a month for an unlimited plan, including talk, text and 5G data.

iPad Mini 6 64GB: $499 $296.99 At Amazon

Save $202 - While the iPad Mini 7 has been released, the sixth generation remains Tom's Guide's Editor's Choice, calling it "a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies". Now with over $200 off, you can enjoy its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and A15 Bionic CPU, making it one powerful iPad under the hood. It's also compatible with the Apple Pencil 2.

Apple TV 4K (2021) 64GB (Renewed): $199.99 $179.99 At Amazon

Save 10% - Unfortunately there don't appear to be any Black Friday deals on any Apple TV models. However, you can get this renewed 2nd Gen Apple TV 4K from Amazon with almost $20 off. As stated on the page, renewed means the device has been inspected, tested, and refurbished in order to meet fully functional Amazon Renewed standards. In essence, it'll work like new and you get to experience Apple's elite streaming device, which will perfectly assimilate into the rest of your Apple ecosystem.

Bad Sisters

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Having just returned to Apple TV Plus, you can now watch Bad Sisters Season 2, with new episodes dropping every week up until Christmas. The Garvey sisters return with Grace having well and truly moved on from JP's death, about to get hitched to Ian. But when another dead body turns up, Grace, Eva, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka are once again under the scrutiny of the Garda, with new eyes revisiting JP's "accidental death". The first season was excellent entertainment. Did any of us need or expect a second season? No, maybe not. But I'm enjoying it thus far, and executive producer Sharon Horgan proves there's plenty more story still to tell.

Severance

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Apple TV Plus finally gave us a trailer for Severance Season 2 after a long wait following its successful debut on the service. Returning as a part of the 2025 TV schedule on January 17, there's no better time than now to see what all the fuss is about – or have a well timed rewatch to refresh your memory ahead of its premiere. Starring Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Severance follows the workers of biotechnology corporation Lumon Industries, which utilizes a medical procedure called "severance" to separate the consciousness of employees inside and outside of work.

Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Yes, fine, Ted Lasso is kind of old news at this point. Now we're closing in on the holidays, though, there is something decidedly festive about Ted Lasso that I can't put my finger on that makes it a perfect recommendation for this time of year. And, to be fair, if you're eligible for the free trial, it likely means you haven't had the pleasure of watching one of Apple TV Plus' best originals – that, and The Morning Show. I can't stress enough how warm and joyous this show is, and that you really, really don't need to give a hoot about soccer to appreciate this quick witted, endearing watch. Developed by and starring Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso's cast also includes award-winning performances from Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Phil Dunster.

