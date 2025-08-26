Sophie Turner Really Does Not Get Why Fans Think She Has A Nice A--: ‘Kinda Just A Long Back’

Back when Sophie Turner was in the cast of Game of Thrones , she rocked long dresses and corsets. While Sansa’s ending in the series finale didn’t have her sitting on the Iron Throne, Turner’s real-life throne is getting the internet talking. On the contrary, the British actress doesn’t get why fans think she has a nice ass, feeling it’s “kinda just a long back.”

You’ve gotta love it when celebrities read their thirst tweets. The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White got a kick out of his as well as Law and Order ’s Christopher Meloni’s thirst tweet response on how to use his “butt in case of emergency.” Sophie Turner, on the other hand, questioned on Buzzfeed’s Thirst Tweets why fans think her ass is “sexy” and her own hilarious idea of what it looks like:

I’ve never had anyone say my butt looks sexy cause I don’t have an ass. It’s kind of just a long back.

Oh, how modest she is! Sophie Turner may not think there’s a “sexy ass in this vicinity,” but the internet clearly disagrees. I’ve gotta say that I love seeing the X-Men actress finding humor in being the “butt” of her own thirst tweet. Considering that in the past she struggled with the internet criticizing her body , it’s fabulous that Turner is controlling the narrative and owning the tweet.

The Joan actress hilariously shared another fan's thirst tweet about her “perfect iconic juicy yummy sexy leather ass.” This one seemingly left her more confused than ever before:

What the hell?! Yeah, I don’t think there’s much going on back there. ‘Yummy sexy leather ass.’ I don’t know if I’ve ever worn leather while I’ve been acting. Maybe they mean my skin is a bit leathery, which is not a compliment. I’m not sure whether how to take this. Maybe it’s a fantasy. I’ll wear leather if you want me to wear leather.

I can’t remember a time I’ve seen Sophie Turner wear leather either. Sure, she recently rocked a leather bucket hat , but that was on her head. Clearly, some thirsty fan either saw something we didn’t or her “leather ass” really is a “fantasy” in their water-colored dreams.

If you’re curious where else you’ll see the Emmy nominee’s “long back” on your 2025 movie schedule , she’s starring in the new horror film Trust. While it may not be a sexy movie to generate juicy thirst tweets about, Turner did drop BTS underwear pics of her covered in stage blood. Showing the actress with a big smile on her face, it’s clear that the Do Revenge star had a cheeky time posing in splattered blood.

(Image credit: Twisted Pictures/Republic Pictures.)

Turner’s butt is also sure to make an appearance playing lovers with Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harrington in The Dreadful. I’m already prepping myself for the internet jokes that’ll surface about the two stars going from playing half-siblings to hitting the sheets together with both butts in full bloom.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors