‘I Pictured Confetti Falling.’ Big Brother 27 Loser Talks Rude Awakening After Not Winning The Big Prize

Big Brother Season 27 is finished, and in a surprise turn of events, Ashley Hollis is the recipient of the $750,000 grand prize money. It was quite a surprise to see her win, mainly because many assumed Morgan Pope winning was a foregone conclusion after winning Part 1 of the Final Head of Household.

Despite going on an absolute tear in competitions in the back half of the game, Ashley won Part 2 of the Final HOH, then went on to upset Morgan in the Final competition. With the decision squarely in her hands, she cut her ally, took Vince Panaro to the Final Two, and won in a 6-1 vote. It wasn't an ending anyone expected, including Morgan, who confessed to GoldDerby that it was a hard pill to swallow taking third place:

It was hard. All day I was practicing my speech, preparing for the HOH comp. I knew going against Ashley would be tough. When we were holding hands, I kept telling her thank you. I knew in my heart she was going to take Vince. It was bittersweet — I pictured confetti falling, and instead I was walking out to applause and meeting Julie Chen Moonves.

As someone who had Morgan as my favorite to win since the jury phase started, I don't blame her for feeling that way. Ashley hadn't won a competition since Big Brother Season 27's Week 1 Veto, so few expected her to have those two clutch victories down the stretch.

This may be part of the reason why there's some tension between Morgan and Ashley now that Big Brother Season 27 is over. The winner has mentioned in some livestreams that there were some weird vibes between the two of them since the game ended. Check out her full comments below:

Ashley talking about Morgan’s vibes being off at the party tonight 👀 #BB27 pic.twitter.com/c8t3AUsnchOctober 1, 2025

One thing also worth noting is that Ashley also said that her parents asked her to edit her Instagram post after her win, which mocked runner-up Vince for being unemployed. She did honor the request, removing the part related to the four-time HOH, who hasn't popped up in the various videos posted since the season ended.

It feels like this situation could get messier as the postseason progresses. I would wager that Morgan and Ashley could meet up again down the road, should either of them hop on the reality television circuit and appear on shows like The Challenge or The Traitors. That said, they also could ultimately bury the hatchet and be right as rain in a couple of weeks, like Ashley suggests, so we'll see what happens.

As all this is happening, casting for Big Brother Season 28 is officially underway. I'm curious to see what twists the producers have planned for the new season, and I can assume that the Mastermind twists that randomly led to Rachel Reilly's eviction without a vote being cast will not become a fixture. As for what else is on the way, I plan to speculate until next summer arrives, and of course, expect the unexpected!