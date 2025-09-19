Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 11 HOH, And Why I Think It Only Really Matters In One Scenario

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 19th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

The double eviction has come and gone, and we're in the final stages of Big Brother Season 27. After Lauren Domingue and Kelley Jorgensen made their way out the door, it's Ava Pearl, Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, Morgan Pope, and Ashley Hollis still in the game. Of course, one of them had to be the Final Five Head of Household, which, frankly, is one of the worst times to hold the position.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online and can confirm who won after watching an endurance competition play out on the live feeds. Here's who is running the house in this critical time, and why it might not really matter in the long run.

(Image credit: CBS)

Vince Won The Week 11 HOH

For the fourth time this season, Vince Panaro is the HOH in Big Brother. He'd only just barely moved out after his Week 10 reign, and thanks to the double-eviction, was immediately eligible again.

It looked like the competition was a mix between the Pressure Cooker and holding some object in place with a stick, like Houseguests did in Season 26, though this group didn't last nearly as long as any house that did it before them. It was all over fairly quickly, which I'm sure they were all grateful for on the heels of a double eviction.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why I Think This Is The Worst HOH Of The Season

Vince signaled last night that he plans to nominate Ava and Keanu for eviction, and I'm sure he's thankful the BB Blockbuster didn't go much longer into the jury phase, so he didn't have to pick a third person. All that being said, it's not like it makes a huge difference who he nominates, as it's largely going to come down to who wins the veto.

More On Big Brother (Image credit: CBS) James Gunn Just Showed Up On Big Brother, And Made A Surprising Offer To Julie Chen Moonves I Really Hope Happens

Vince can try to advocate for who he wants to leave this week, but he's going to rely on at least one of his allies to force a tie if he wants to actually make it happen. One of the voters could decide to align with Vince and make it so he gets to break the tie and choose who goes, or they could align with each other and make a decision without him having a role.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The biggest downside of this win for Vince is that he's now ineligible to play for the Final Four Head of Household, which would guarantee he'd be there on finale night. As the winningest HOH of the season, he's going to have a massive target on his back and be incredibly vulnerable after this week. I know I'd be trying to get him out before the Final Three if I had the chance, as his elimination would significantly increase everyone else's chances of winning.

I have to question at this point, though, if Keanu or Morgan would be willing to cut Vince before the Final Three if given the opportunity. I know that Ava and Ashley would, without question, but thus far, Morgan and Keanu have played a somewhat loyal game. Flipping on Vince, though, would be the move that propels them toward $750,000; however, and given the Big Brother payday isn't all that substantial otherwise, I'd be tempted to take out Vince regardless of how long we've been in the game together.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Watch the Big Brother live feeds on Paramount+, and see the final weeks of the game unfold. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with the Premium option at $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

Catch a new episode of Big Brother on CBS on Sunday beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET. It's going to be a late night for those who want to see what Vince does, unless, of course, they just DVR it and watch in the morning.