Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won Final HOH Part 1, And What It Means For The Finale

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 26th. Stream the feeds with Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 27 is officially in the end stages, with Ava Pearl's eviction bringing it down to just three Houseguests remaining. Either Vince Panaro, Ashley Hollis or Morgan Pope will be leaving this game $750,000 richer, and it all begins with the Final Head of Household competition.

CinemaBlend continues to watch stream Big Brother and can confirm that Part 1 of the Final HOH competition has been completed. Here's who won the first challenge, and what that means in terms of the finale and their chances of winning the game on Sunday night.

(Image credit: CBS)

Morgan Won Final HOH Part 1

Morgan is giving me flashbacks of Jag Bains' record-setting Big Brother run because she refuses to lose competitions since the jury phase started. It's absolutely no surprise to me that she's won Final HOH Part 1 after just having won Final Four HOH and having beaten Vince and Ashley in yet another competition. I feel a lot better about having picked her as my most likely winner weeks ago when the jury phase started, and I'm not going to change my mind now!

(Image credit: CBS)

What Morgan's Latest Win Means For Finale Night

For those who need a refresher, Morgan's win means she's guaranteed to participate in Part 3 of the Final HOH competition on finale night. This also means Ashley and Vince will be facing off against each other solo in Part 2, with the winner going on to face Morgan live on Sunday.

In case it wasn't remarkably clear at this point, Ashley beating Vince in Part 2 of the Final HOH would be a massive upset. Ashley won a comp win in Week 1, and she's performed pretty poorly in every Big Brother competition since. Additionally, it's unlikely that Part 2 will be a "crapshoot" competition that comes down to luck. So, unless the pressure gets to Vince, this one is for him to lose.

It's pretty much a given at this point that no one is going to lose to Morgan at the Final Two chair. Vince's only hope of winning will be to take the Final HOH and cut her, then take Ashley at the end instead. It would be a bold play that might risk the entire friendship he's built with Morgan to this point and, frankly, I don't see it happening. If it does, however, it'll go down as one of the most shocking movies in Big Brother history, so my jaw will be on the floor if it does happen!

I'm so psyched to watch the Big Brother Season 27 finale on CBS on Sunday, September 28th at 8:30 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule. Tune in to see who wins it all, and if Vince and Morgan really end up taking each other to the end.