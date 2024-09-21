Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Hung Out Again Amid Divorce, So Is A Reconciliation On The Table? Here’s What Sources Are Saying

Weeks after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, the rumor mill has continued to churn. Most reports indicated that the two were maintaining minimal contact amid their split. So many were likely surprised when the pair was spotted in public together ( and holding hands and kissing , at that). Now, they’ve met up another time, which may beg the question of whether a reconciliation of sorts might be in the cards. With that in mind, sources are speaking up on whether that’s a possibility, at this point.

What Happened During Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s First High-Profile Meetup Amid Their Divorce?

It was reported in August that while JLo and Ben Affleck were estranged during their divorce, the singer allegedly visited Affleck on his birthday. That piece of news was interesting enough, but the two A-listers really turned heads when they were spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel nearly a week ago. At the time, the pair were with four of their kids, and the entire group reportedly made their way to the location to have brunch. By all accounts, the family seemed quite content at the time. Sources have since claimed that the closeness between Affleck and Lopez’s kids may have prompted the excursion.

As mentioned, though, it was the PDA that the Gigli stars reportedly engaged in that caused some to speculate on the state of their relationship. Sources specifically said that once the Lopez/Affleck party was seated, the adults sat at a separate table from their kids – most of whom are teenagers. The famous duo’s latest public outing didn’t appear to involve much smooching or hand-holding. However, it was still enough to warrant questions regarding the divorce and the future of Affleck and Lopez’s relationship .

How Did Bennifer’s Latest Meeting Play Out, And Could It Be A Sign That They’ll Get Back Together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared space again in Los Angeles this past Tuesday, when they attended a back-to-school-night event at their kids’ school. TMZ acquired photos, which show the two together alongside their youngsters. Sources also told the news outlet that both parents seemed relatively relaxed and were cordial towards each other. However, it sounds like we shouldn’t take this as an indication that they’re rekindling their romance.

The insiders allege that the divorce – which JLo apparently filed for without a prenup in place – is still set to move forward as planned. What they also say, though, is that the This Is Me... Now: A Love Story stars still care for each other on some level. Their recent outings with their kids would also seem to back up claims that they’re prioritzing their children amid this period of transition.

As far as the public knows, Bennifer has been living separately , and the mansion they purchased is currently on the market. That piece of property in Beverly Hills is still on the market as of this writing. Some analysts speculate that the massive $68 million price tag is what’s keeping it from being sold.

It can’t be said for sure just how long Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s legal proceedings might persist. All the while, though, it’s possible that the two will continue to maintain a united front for the sake of their kids. One would hope that in time, Lopez, Affleck and their families will be able to move forward as they desire.