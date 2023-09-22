DC Fan Art Transforms The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior Into Zatanna

The DC Universe is known for its twists, both on camera and behind the scenes. While the shared universe started with Zack Snyder’s trilogy , it recently got new leadership in the form of co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran . They’ve been making sweeping changes to the shared universe, with the new DCU being born in Chapter 1, titled Gods and Monsters . Fans are wondering about which heroes factor into this new universe, and who might be playing them. And DC fan art transforms The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior into the magical hero Zatanna. Let’s break it all down.

Daniela Melchior has already gotten her toes wet in the comic book genre, notably playing Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But it’s unclear if that team of heroes will still exist in the new timeline being formed by Gunn and Safran. And as such, fans are wondering if Melchior might play another DC figure like Zatanna. Fan art on Instagram showed what she might look like in that role, check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Zatanna is a character that DC fans have been waiting years to see on the big screen, and it’s still unclear if/when that might happen. But you can’t deny that Melchior would look awesome in her signature costume. We’ll just have to wait and see if Gunn has plans for her, either as Ratcatcher 2 (who nearly died in The Suicide Squad ) or a new figure altogether.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of an aspiring artist named Aaron, who has gotten thousands of followers thanks to his epic renderings of DC characters like Superman, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman. And smart money says this Zatanna image makes the rounds for DC fans who are theorizing about what Gunn and Safran are planning.

Clearly James Gunn has a great working relationship with Daniel Melchior, so it would make sense if he brought her back into the DCU. Aside from their work on The Suicide Squad, they collaborated thanks to Melchoir’s small but memorable role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . So it seems like only a matter of time before that pair works together again– especially given how much work Gunn is doing on the DC side of things.

But for the time being, James Gunn and Peter Safran have been keeping their plans for the DCU close to the chest. The first movie in this new universe will be Superman: Legacy, which features a new actor taking on the mantle from Henry Cavill. A number of upcoming projects were announced for Gods and Monsters, and there’s been no indication as to whether or not The Suicide Squad will be back for a sequel. So perhaps we could see Daniela Melchior as Zatanna after all.