Deadpool 3's Hugh Jackman Raises A Birthday Toast, And I Really Want To Know What He’s Drinking

This week was a big one for Hugh Jackman, as the actor turned 55 on August 12. How one celebrates their birthday depends on personal tastes, but many choose to do so with a drink. That’s exactly what Jackman, whom we know is reprising Wolverine in Deadpool 3, did for this special occasion, and I’m curious what kind of libation he was sipping on when he raised a birthday toast.

Having seen so many people wish him a happy 55th birthday on social media, Jackman posted the below picture of gratitude on Instagram and other platforms, raising a glass for everyone who contributed to making August 12th special for him.

While I don’t drink that often, I am curious what kind of beverage Hugh Jackman ordered at the the restaurant where that picture was taken. Judging by the orange-ish color, I’m guessing it has a more fruity flavor, so my guess is it’s something like a Malibu Sunset or Hurricane, where the alcoholic taste isn’t quite as strong compared to other kinds of cocktails. On the other hand, maybe Jackman decided to forgo alcohol on his birthday, and that’s actually a strawberry lemonade, which would certainly be up my alley.

In any case, Hugh Jackman celebrating his birthday is a bright spot amidst him going through what the actor has called a “difficult” time in his personal life. In early September, Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced they were separating after three decades together. While this may have come as a surprise to members of the general public, an insider said that Jackman and Furness’ split was a long time coming, and a body language expert claimed that they were likely having problems as far back as the Met Gala. However, according to one of Jackman’s friends, Jackman and Furness’ divorce isn’t “sad” given how much their relationship had gradually changed over the years.

As far as Jackman’s professional life goes, he’d started shooting Deadpool 3 back in late May, and the upcoming Marvel movie will reportedly see him playing multiple versions of Wolverine. However, like so many Hollywood productions, the threequel stopped rolling cameras once the SAG-AFTRA strike began, and it’s unclear when Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the cast and crew will be able to resume their work. Other members of the Deadpool 3 cast include familiar faces like Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand reprising their roles, and newcomers like Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfayden.

While Deadpool 3 is still officially slated for May 3, 2024, a delay is likely forthcoming given that there’s no end of the actors strike in sight. There are also plans for Jackman’s 2008 movie Australia is being turned into a miniseries, which will be called Faraway Downs and have an alternative ending.