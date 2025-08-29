George Clooney Just Rallied From His Sick Bed At Venice, And It’s A Good Thing Because Amal’s Dress Is Fire

The Venice Film Festival is in full swing right now, and that means there is plenty of celebrity fashion to delight in. Fans nearly missed a spectacular display on Thursday night, however, after reports rolled around veteran actor George Clooney was under the weather. Thank goodness he managed to ditch the bug because Amal Clooney had one of the most spectacular red carpet looks I’ve seen this year.

On Thursday night, Clooney and his wife hit the carpet for the premiere of his new movie Jay Kelly. The look was a high-low contrast dress in a deep shade of pink. A couple of years ago, we may has said she was “ giving Barbiecore ,” but it’s clear from this dress the color is timeless on Amal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The memorable moment seemingly almost didn’t happen, though. In fact, earlier yesterday reports indicated George Clooney was out with a sinus infection and had bowed out of some Venice events on the 27th. Paparazzi even caught him taking a boat back to his hotel to sit out for a bit.

His publicist Simon Hall said at the time the 64-year-old actor was under “doctor’s orders” to “cut back” on his activities. Apparently, this meant he took a break to deal with his sinus infection, but this wasn't like the time he was hospitalized during The Midnight Sky. In fact, he rallied by the time the premiere came around on Thursday evening. I mean, if I knew my wife were busting out that dress, I’d probably figure out how to get my rear out of bed, too.

Let’s just take another moment to celebrate their letter-writing love, and more importantly, that dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m loving the nod away from the early aughts/ Y2K fashion references that have been trendier lately. I also appreciate the vintage pattern, the fuschia color, and the way the dress accentuates Ms. Clooney’s long legs. (Frankly, that dress would make me look like a peacock, but she looks amazing.) The gown is from Jean-Louis Scherrer by Erik Mortensen. Not everyone can pull off bold vintage, and not everyone really appreciates a style like this, but Clooney can and does. It’s giving her that early era supermodel vibe, and I hope to see more looks like this in the future.

She’ll get a chance pretty soon, as Jay Kelly should go on more of a premiere tour before its release on the 2025 movie schedule on November 14th. That is…. as long as George can keep those sinus infections at bay.