The Holiday Season is basically up on us, with Thanksgiving and Black Friday being the day many of us starting doing our shopping. It can sometimes be difficulty to find the right gifts for your loved ones, but I’ve got an idea for any Wizarding World enthusiasts that might be in your life. Because Harry Potter’s illustrated novels are the perfect gift for kids and adults alike. What’s more, there’s a brand new one on the market this year.

The Wizaring World has been entertaining audiences for decades and is showing no signs of slowing down, as can consistently re-watch the Harry Potter movies in order . It all started with J.K. Rowling’s beloved novels, which featured one quick illustration at the start of each chapter. But over the past few years Scholastic and Arthur A. Levin Books have been re-releasing the movies with gorgeous illustrations by Jim Kay. This year brought the release of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (opens in new tab), which is getting deeper into the title character’s time in Hogwarts. What’s more, that book is currently on sale at Amazon going from $54.99 to just $31.99. That’s a pretty hefty saving, which makes this potential gift idea all the more appealing– even if it’s too big to actually fit into a stocking.

The illustrations in these Harry Potter books are gorgeous and colorful. While some images take up part of the large pages, others will be a full-page display of the Wizarding World World. They make J.K. Rowling’s magical world the more immersive, especially when things get scary involving Voldermot and his Death Eaters .



Of course, many Harry Potter fans wouldn’t be thrilled with only the latest illustrated version of the novels. They very well may want all five that are currently available at retailers like Amazon. If you want to spend more money of a bigger gift for a loved one, you might want to think about buying the box set that has illustrated versions of the first three Harry Potter books (opens in new tab). Right now that set is also on sale, going from $120 to $81.91, which is nearly 40 dollars in savings. And it’s a gift that would thrill plenty of Potterheads out there.

This the first three books were available to purchase at once, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (opens in new tab) was the new arrival last year. The story of Harry’s fourth year at Hogwarts and the Triwizarding Cup is one of the most popular stories from the franchise, and the illustrated book brings together these iconic characters and challenges to spectacular results. Like Order of the Phoenix, the current sale on these books bumps the price down to $31.99.

While the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise is up in the air, it certainly seems like the public is still enamored with Harry Potter proper. The theme parks , stage plays, and interactive experiences around the world usually do well. And both the books and eight-movie franchise remain a vital part of pop culture. As such, the illustrated version of the novels could please a variety of gift receivers, depending whose yon your list.