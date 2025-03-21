I'm Sorry, I Can't Get Over This 'Iconic' Story About Megan Fox Using A Knife As A Mirror

Whether it's Megan Fox's movies or her ongoing drama with Machine Gun Kelly that has her in the news, the actress remains an icon in Hollywood. This has primarily been the case throughout her career, considering when Fox does things, people notice. We recently were gifted an iconic story about the star thanks to Joel Kim Booster meeting her at an event long ago.

Fox, who still serves fashionable looks while pregnant, was briefly mentioned when Booster was a guest on Who's the A**hole? with Katya. Toward the end of his interview with the drag queen, the star of the criminally underrated Fire Island told the following story about the actress:

I was seated at an event across the table from Megan Fox. She did the most iconic thing I've ever seen in my entire life. I watched her, the meal hadn't been served yet, she picked up the knife, looked at herself in the knife, adjusted her makeup and hair in this knife, and then put it down like fucking Ariel. And I was like, I stopped, we hadn't really been introduced more than like, 'Hey I'm sitting at your table,' and I just reached across and I was like, 'I just have to let you know, I'm so sorry, I'm gay, and that was something that I'll never forget.'

I think the best part of this story is just how easy it is to visualize. The only thing I wish I knew was whether it was a butter or steak knife, but I've thought about both scenarios, and I still can't decide which would be more impressive. I have to assume it was a butter knife because in my general experience, those are more reflective than a steak knife. Still, I can't imagine being able to effectively see anything in either.

Hats off to Joel Kim Booster for telling this story because now it's something I'll never forget. The fact that I've spent several minutes and even went to the kitchen to try and attempt it shows that this truly was a thing to behold, and I'm glad we got to hear it.

I also love the comparisons to The Little Mermaid because I see her landing the role of Ariel had Disney had the idea to do a live-action remake in the 2000s. Instead, we got her in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, which she still cringes over when looking back at past interviews. It seems even the most iconic among us can get embarrassed occasionally.

It's a nice change of pace to see a non-pregnancy-related story about Megan Fox amidst the ongoing saga of her recent split with MGK dominating headlines. While the actress is reportedly focused on a career comeback following the birth of her latest child, even her ex-husband Brian Austin Green is calling out the singer. Fortunately, it seems like she's set up for the future regardless of whether or not MGK hops back in the picture. She'll continue to have iconic moments and maybe pass on that skill of using cutlery as a mirror to her children.

Megan Fox's latest movie, Subservience, is currently available to stream with a Netflix subscription. Give it a watch and continue to stick with CinemaBlend as we report on what's up with her, and any other iconic things she may happen to do around other celebrities.