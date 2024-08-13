Jennifer Lopez Posted, Then Deleted, A Song About Cheating. Of Course, Fans Have Thoughts

With Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez both remaining mum on the state of their marriage, fans can only continue to speculate on what’s going on between them. There are certainly plenty of huge red flags — Affleck buying a new house , both being seen without their wedding rings, the fact that they spent their anniversary apart , etc. — but no clue is too small either. One of JLo’s recent social media posts included a song about cheating, so of course now fans are wondering if she was sending a hidden message about the Argo director.

In a now-deleted post, Jennifer Lopez sported a yellow-and-white striped tank top (via Daily Mail ) as she lounged by the pool of the $60 mansion that she and Ben Affleck are selling . The photo, which promoted her Delola cocktail brand, was accompanied by a remix of her 1999 hit “If You Had My Love.” Fans reportedly thought the This Is Me… Now singer might be taking a swipe at her husband, with one commenting:

Is this song for Ben???

It should be noted that while there have been reports of issues between Affleck and Jen’s inner circle , infidelity has never been cited as a reason for the marital strife. “If You Had My Love” was a huge hit for Jennifer Lopez, and again, the post was an ad for JLo’s alcohol brand . It featured the fun caption “Slush summer crush,” so it’s entirely possible it had nothing to do with her and Ben Affleck’s relationship whatsoever.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez knows that every single thing she does right now is going to be overanalyzed, and with everything that’s being said about her marriage, she had to know that fans were going to read into lyrics like:

And if somehow you knew / That your love would be untrue / Would you lie to me? / And call me baby.

The bop even straight-up mentions cheating, as she goes on to sing:

First of all, I won't take you cheating on me / Tell me who can I trust / If I can't trust in you / And I refuse to let you play me for a fool. / You said that we / Could possibly / Spend eternity / See that's what you told me.

Cheating or no cheating, it doesn’t seem like there’s much to be optimistic about with these two. Insiders have suggested that Bennifer’s reconciliation after two decades was not so much a happily ever after but more of an exercise in closure .

Jennifer Lopez has allegedly been leaning on her mom and friends like Steve Mackey amid the relationship issues, while Ben Affleck seems to be taking the advice of best friend Matt Damon and staying busy. The actor is reportedly feeling hopeful after buying a new house , and both he and JLo seem to be focusing on their children at this point.

So was this now-deleted Instagram post just a coincidence, or is it the first sign of issues that are even deeper than we realized? Only time will tell.