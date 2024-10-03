Love Does Cost A Thing: Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Investing In 'Retail Therapy' As Divorce Bill From Ben Affleck Looms

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the attention of the public, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But the pair that's been making the most headlines lately is definitely Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are in the process of divorcing. And apparently love DOES cost a thing, as JLo is reportedly investing in "retail therapy" as divorce from Affleck looms. Let's break down the latest report.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage and months of speculation online. Since then fans have been curious about how the former couple has been handling things, especially as Bennifer didn't have a prenup. An insider who is reportedly close to the couple spoke to In Touch, alleging that the "Let's Get Loud" singer is shelling out a ton of money as of late. As they put it:

She’s treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees. She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous. She’s regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage. The way she’s hemorrhaging money right now is madness, but she says it makes her happy so it’s worth it — end of story.

Talk about a sum of cash. If this report is to be believed, Lopez is spending a ton of money on shopping as the divorce from Ben Affleck works itself out behind closed doors. When you also consider vacations JLo took and her reportedly buying a new mansion, and that's a lot of money going out at once.

This report claims that Lopez is treating herself due to what's been going on within her marriage, with retail therapy offering some joy. Per the same report, she's also been keeping her entourage close, which means paying for their travel and expenses. Add in the price tag of her new mansion, and it certainly seems like a wild financial situation for the iconic actress/pop star.

According to In Touch, JLo's financial team has been advising her to slow down her shopping and travel habits. She's seemingly spending like a billionaire, but is actually worth a reported $400 million. But add in the potential millions involved in her divorce proceedings, as well as the purchase of a new mansion, and the math isn't mathing.

The financial situation is made more complicated because Affleck and Lopez are selling their married home, which they had invested money in renovating. They also reportedly lost millions on This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which just adds to the stakes of the situation.

