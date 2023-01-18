JLo’s Shotgun Wedding Co-Star Josh Duhamel Gets The Appeal Of Her Husband Ben Affleck

I'll be the first to admit that I love hearing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gush over how much they love each other. However, I gotta say seeing the singer’s Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel getting all lovey-dovey about his screen partner’s real-life partner is pretty amazing. So, while JLo and Affleck are celebrating six months of marriage, Duhamel is getting in on the love too, by sharing how much he adores his co-star’s husband.

While promoting their rom-com Shotgun Wedding, an interviewer for ET asked JLo about how her marriage was going. While the singer explained she didn’t have enough time to list everything she loved about her hubby, Josh Duhamel chimed in to make sure everyone knew how much he loves Ben Affleck, saying:

Let me tell you something about my relationship with Ben. He is dreamy. He’s a beautiful man.

I mean, he’s right. Affleck is “a beautiful man,” and watching his and JLo’s relationship evolve has been such a “dreamy” experience, especially over the last few years when they rekindled their romance. While this interview was all about Duhamel professing his love for Affleck, Lopez has also opened up more about her story with Affleck, which has spanned over 20 years .

This is especially true when it comes to the pop star’s latest album, This Is Me…Now. The album is largely inspired by her relationship with Affleck, and she revealed that the album’s predecessor and companion This Is Me…Then kind of prophesized her love story with the Good Will Hunting star.

JLo has also talked about blending her family with Affleck's . Both actors have kids from previous marriages and Lopez described the experience as an “emotional transition.” She also added that simultaneously all her dreams are coming true, calling 2022 a “phenomenal year.”

Lopez has made it clear just how amazing Affleck is. However, she also took a moment in this ET interview to gush about her co-star, Duhamel, saying she couldn’t have asked for a better person to team up with and be literally tied to in Shotgun Wedding .

As for Duhamel’s love life, he and Fergie parted ways almost six years ago. Last year, the rom-com vet got engaged to Audra Mari , and the two got married in September . And while I’m thrilled that the Transformers star is a happy newlywed I would really like to see this budding bromance between him and Ben Affleck a bit more.