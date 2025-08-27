Julia Roberts Just Put A Weird Twist On Method Dressing As She Arrives To Venice Film Festival

As of late, just about every Hollywood star is getting in on the method dressing trend when going on a press tour for a movie, and it never ceases to amaze us what stylists are coming up with. After Rachel Brosnahan wore a newspaper dress while promoting Superman, and Scarlett Johansson wore khakis on her Jurassic World: Rebirth press tour, Julia Roberts is getting on it for her new movie. And, she’s got a completely new take!

Roberts just arrived at the glitzy Venice Film Festival where her new movie After The Hunt is set to premiere on Friday. When arriving in Italy, the famed actress was seen wearing a cardigan with the face of the After The Hunt director, Luca Guadagnino, all over it. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

Luca Guadagnino is an Italian filmmaker who has had many of his films premiere at the prestigious festival, from Suspiria to his most recent film, Queer. So while it’s totally on brand for Roberts to celebrate the filmmaker by wearing his face all over a white cardigan, it’s also a very new and quirky way to take the trend of method dressing. We have to wonder what the conversation was like behind the scenes that led to Roberts stepping into Italy with the unique cardigan on.

The upcoming movie marks Roberts’ first movie since 2023’s Leave The World Behind, and first collaboration with Guadagnino. The director famously got wide acclaim for his 2017 film Call Me By Your Name before remaking Suspiria, directing Bones And All with Timothée Chalamet and then Challengers with Zendaya. His latest film has Roberts leading the cast alongside Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri. You can check out the trailer below:

After The Hunt | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The plot of After The Hunt revolves around Roberts as a college professor who must grapple with a secretive past after one of her star students (Edebiri) lodges a serious complaint against one of her colleagues (Garfield), and threatens to expose her for something she’d like to keep hush-hush. Guadagnino is known for always bringing new LGBTQ+ movies to the fold, and there certainly seems to be queer context here as shown in one scene in the trailer where Roberts tells Edebiri she knows she has “feelings” for her.

It’s not exactly one of the 2025 movies we’d imagine would be easy for a lead to find method dressing opportunities in, but Roberts has pulled it off in a very unexpected way. Roberts has become very known for being in fashionable movies over the years, and wearing iconic outfits – such as that Pretty Woman dress. It’s exciting to see her interacting with the current method dressing trend, and now we’re curious what else she’ll have up her sleeve during the festival and the movie’s press tour.

After The Hunt is hitting theaters on October 10.