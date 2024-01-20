Ahead Of Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons’ A24 Movie, An Insider Drops Claims On How The Married Couple Feels About Working Together

The next upcoming A24 movie to look forward to is Alex Garland's thriller Civil War, a film about a team of journalists traveling across the United States while the country is going through a second civil war. While watching the trailer may make you feel like you're having a weaponized panic attack , on a nicer note, you’ll also get the chance to see real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons work together again. Now, ahead of the film's release on the 2024 movie schedule, an insider dropped claims on how the married dynamic duo feels about working together.

It’s always adorable when you see real-life couples star in movies together, from Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in The Big Sleep to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in A Quiet Place. Married couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are on this list too as they’ve been frequent collaborators on TV and film projects. And if you’re wondering how the Civil War duo feel about collaborating so much, an insider dropped a claim to US Magazine that should answer your question:

Acting is a natural extension of their relationship. They get to take themselves out of their comfort zones and collaborate as a team, which is a lot of fun for them.

That’s so cute! That’s how you can tell a Hollywood A-list couple is feeling the love if they find every opportunity to be with each other.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst first met when they joined Fargo's Season 2 cast. In their first collaboration, they played a young couple trying to cover up the hit-and-run of a crime family member. It was through playing a married couple that they felt the real-life chemistry existed. Plemons and Dunst got engaged in 2017, and they had two boys before having a secret wedding in 2022.

These two lovebirds didn’t stop at Fargo in terms of more collaborations. Dunst and Plemons starred in one of the best recent Western films, The Power of the Dog in 2021. In this Oscar-nominated film (which is available with a Netflix subscription ), wealthy ranch owner George (Plemons) marries widowed inn owner Rose (Dunst). While the marriage between the newlyweds gets complicated through the presence of George’s brother's cruel taunts, the two share sweet moments like when Rose teaches George how to dance.

Jesse Plemons told People in 2021:

I don't wanna do another project without her. It's just the best. We fell in love creatively first on Fargo, just immediately trusted each other. I'm constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul.

Well, the Game Night actor got his wish by getting to work with his wife again in the dystopian film Civil War. When it comes to what we know so far about the A24 movie, Kirsten Dunst’s character is a journalist trying to survive in the second Civil War long enough to tell the public what’s happening. From the looks of the trailer, it appears that the Friday Night Lights star will be playing a dark military adversary. So, the off-screen lovebirds may not play husband-and-wife in this one or have any cute moments to be in awe over, but I’m sure they’ll still kill it in their roles.

According to US Magazine’s insider, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst reportedly love working together on projects. Hopefully, Civil War -- which comes out on April 12 --isn’t the last time we see of the two as they’re a real dream team, and their natural chemistry is enjoyable to see.