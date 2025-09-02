Andrew Garfield Reveals How He’d Like To Return As Spider-Man And I’m So In

It is generally agreed that Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man movies aren’t at the top of the franchise. However, it’s also generally agreed that this is not the fault of star Andrew Garfield. As a Spider-Man, he certainly has his fans, and those fans were quite excited to see him make a triumphant return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Since then, there has been something of a campaign to see Garfield’s Peter Parker return, in either the Amazing Spider-Man 3 that we never saw or in some other project. For his part, Garfield admitted during the recent Middle East Film & Comic-Con (via ET) that he would love to play Spidey again, but only under specific conditions. Garfield said…

I really loved playing Spider-Man. I would love to play the character again in some capacity. But I think it would have to be very weird. I would want to do something very strange. I would want to do something very unique and offbeat, and surprising. Kind of like the creative freedom they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies. They’re so great, and you can honor the character in so many different ways through the multiverse.

While actually making The Amazing Spider-Man 3 at this point seems unlikely, that ship has almost certainly sailed. It doesn’t sound like a project like that is what Andrew Garfield would want to do, even if the option were available to him. Instead, he’d like to do something a little “weird.”

It’s maybe not that surprising. Garfield has almost certainly already come to terms with his own franchise coming to an end, so he doesn’t need a new Amazing movie to exist. But with his character officially existing within the Marvel multiverse, there’s an opportunity to do something new or different with the character, and the actor seems quite up for that.

I think this sounds like a fantastic idea. As much as some people would love to just see Andrew Garfield play Peter Parker again, we already have an ongoing franchise of traditional live-action Spider-Man movies. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently filming. If we're going to continue to do something with Garfield's character, it needs to be different somehow.

Unfortunately, it may be too late for anything like this to come to pass. While I am all for seeing some Marvel multiverse movies that, like Fantastic Four, do something interesting with the concept, it seems likely that with the end of the Multiverse Saga in sight, there may not be much plan to anything of consequence with the concept after Secret Wars.

Of course, considering that Avengers: Doomsday is already bringing back some old superhero movie characters with the Fox X-Men actors returning, and it seems likely Secret Wars will do something similar, perhaps we could see Garfield back on screen as Spidey again. A movie like that could certainly do “weird” things with his character, so perhaps Garfield will get his wish.