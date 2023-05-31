MGK Apparently Went Berserk On One Of Megan Fox’s Co-Stars For Touchy-Feely Scene Request

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been a Hollywood it-couple for over three years for now, but their journey together certainly has had its share of rocky moments and rumors about them. As the pair are reportedly “working on reconciling” at the moment, one of Fox’s former co-stars spoke out about a time when MGK apparently went “maniac mode” on him after he approached Fox about a scene they were about to shoot that had sensual undertones to it.

Tyson Ritter, who is the frontman of rock band The All-American Rejects, along with being an actor, recalled working with Megan Fox on Johnny & Clyde, one of 2023 new movie releases . Ritter set up the story by saying that he had a question about a scene involving whether his Johnny & Clyde character should put his fingers in her mouth since in a prior scene, she teases him by putting his fingers in her mouth. Here’s what happened when went over to her trailer while MGK was also there, per Ritter:

I go over there, and I was like ‘Hey Megan, I wanted to talk to you about this moment where when you die, because you’ve been teasing putting my fingers in your mouth that when you’re dead I put my fingers in your mouth.’ And it’s sort of like this resolution to my character getting his revenge. What happened after that was the greatest sort of gift for my role in the other film Prisoner’s Daughter. Colson like just goes from zero to like awesome rage and awesome super angry. He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth.

The story came up while Ritter was talking about his latest movie, Prisoner’s Daughter, which he was filming at the same time as Johnny & Clyde and trying to figure out his character. As The All-American Rejects frontman continued:

I was like ‘This is really confrontational but also like, thank you dude.’ And he might have been having a bad day, but I’ll never forget…

Rather than get angry about MGK’s reaction to his comments on set to Megan Fox about the scene, Ritter found the moment really beneficial to him finding what he wanted to do with his character in Prisoner’s Daughter. He also said this:

I think the whole experience for me was ‘what the actual fuck is happening?’ He had this baby’s arm of a joint dangling out of his mouth and he was fully unhinged. And I was just like ‘OK man, I’m just going to receive you.’ Cause obviously it wasn’t going to be anything crazy. But, yeah, it’s funny going back to it thinking about it, I’m like holy shit, it was the greatest gift, and Megan was such a sweetheart to work with that it was kind of just a really singular moment.

As Tyson Ritter also explained, there was “no resolution” to the situation, between his question about the scene or MGK’s reaction to the whole thing. The actor/band member just recalls it being an “insane” experience and chose to put a bit of Machine Gun Kelly’s rage of the moment into his role in Prisoner’s Daughter. Per the podcast, he actually seemed quite grateful the moment happened so he could find a breakthrough in the role. Check out the interview moment on Tuna on Toast with Stryker :