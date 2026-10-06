Nicole Kidman Was Legs For Days At Chanel Event, But Tongues Are Wagging Over The Ring On THAT Finger

Nicole Kidman is an Oscar-winning talent, one who is constantly working on both movie and TV projects. She's also a fashion icon, one who has been stunning on the red carpet for Practical Magic 2 and more. Case in point: she recently rocked a blazer dress at Chanel's show at Paris Fashion Week. Although its her ring finger that has the most people talking.

Aside from her long and wildly successful career, the Big Little Lies actress has also landed plenty of headlines over the years due to her personal life. Only months after Kidman's divorce from Karl Urban was finalized, there's already chatter about her new beau. This got much louder when Nicole attended Paris Fashion Week, and wore a piece of jewelry on the ring finger that resembled a wedding band. Check it out for yourself below:

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

This piece of bling might not have been the focus of Kidman's look (which included the Chanel blazer), but the fact that it was on her ring finger definitely turned heads. As a result, there is more interest in what's going on in her romantic life BTS. After all, she's been linked to billionaire Michael Reinstein since her split from Urban. So the idea that she might have secretly tied the knot or gotten engaged set the internet ablaze.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

The public has been invested in the actress' personal life since her high profile marriage to Tom Cruise back in the '90s. So what's going on with her new ring? An alleged insider spoke to New Idea, and was quoted about what's reportedly going on with Kidman. In their words:

Nicole knows exactly what she’s doing – the photo was her wearing a band on THAT finger.

Indeed, no one would have blinked if the Batman Forever actress was wearing that ring on any other finger. But it was THE ring finger, and the piece itself certainly does resemble a wedding ring. So who can blame the public for spinning out and making these images go viral?

Per this source, Nicole Kidman's phone has been blowing up since the image of her at Paris Fashion Week arrived online. They also offered some answers, and alleged that she's not engaged or secretly married to Reinstein. In fact, the relationship might be more casual than folks think, as they claim:

No one believes she’s secretly gone and tied the knot because she’s not exclusive with anyone right now. She has been keeping her private life more private. Everyone’s convinced this ring is just a fashion choice, while getting a ton of attention for Faith.

Faith is Nicole Kidman's daughter, who was posing alongside her famous mother in these viral photos. More folks are talking about her then ever before thanks to the Moulin Rouge! star's choice of jewelry, which was reportedly part of the plan.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since this source wasn't named, we might want to take their account of Kidman's intentions with a grain of salt. Still, they do allegedly offer some much needed context to the new viral photos. If this claim is accurate, we shouldn't expect to see wedding bells in the actress/producer's future anytime soon.

Professionally, Nicole Kidman has been on a roll. She recently celebrated the release of Practical Magic 2 on the 2026 movie release list, as well as the new season of Lioness for those with a Paramount+ subscription. Only time will tell how her relationship will turn out.