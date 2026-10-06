Nicole Kidman Was Legs For Days At Chanel Event, But Tongues Are Wagging Over The Ring On THAT Finger
Rumors are swirling about Kidman's love life.
Nicole Kidman is an Oscar-winning talent, one who is constantly working on both movie and TV projects. She's also a fashion icon, one who has been stunning on the red carpet for Practical Magic 2 and more. Case in point: she recently rocked a blazer dress at Chanel's show at Paris Fashion Week. Although its her ring finger that has the most people talking.
Aside from her long and wildly successful career, the Big Little Lies actress has also landed plenty of headlines over the years due to her personal life. Only months after Kidman's divorce from Karl Urban was finalized, there's already chatter about her new beau. This got much louder when Nicole attended Paris Fashion Week, and wore a piece of jewelry on the ring finger that resembled a wedding band. Check it out for yourself below:
This piece of bling might not have been the focus of Kidman's look (which included the Chanel blazer), but the fact that it was on her ring finger definitely turned heads. As a result, there is more interest in what's going on in her romantic life BTS. After all, she's been linked to billionaire Michael Reinstein since her split from Urban. So the idea that she might have secretly tied the knot or gotten engaged set the internet ablaze.
The public has been invested in the actress' personal life since her high profile marriage to Tom Cruise back in the '90s. So what's going on with her new ring? An alleged insider spoke to New Idea, and was quoted about what's reportedly going on with Kidman. In their words:
Indeed, no one would have blinked if the Batman Forever actress was wearing that ring on any other finger. But it was THE ring finger, and the piece itself certainly does resemble a wedding ring. So who can blame the public for spinning out and making these images go viral?
Per this source, Nicole Kidman's phone has been blowing up since the image of her at Paris Fashion Week arrived online. They also offered some answers, and alleged that she's not engaged or secretly married to Reinstein. In fact, the relationship might be more casual than folks think, as they claim:
Faith is Nicole Kidman's daughter, who was posing alongside her famous mother in these viral photos. More folks are talking about her then ever before thanks to the Moulin Rouge! star's choice of jewelry, which was reportedly part of the plan.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Since this source wasn't named, we might want to take their account of Kidman's intentions with a grain of salt. Still, they do allegedly offer some much needed context to the new viral photos. If this claim is accurate, we shouldn't expect to see wedding bells in the actress/producer's future anytime soon.
Professionally, Nicole Kidman has been on a roll. She recently celebrated the release of Practical Magic 2 on the 2026 movie release list, as well as the new season of Lioness for those with a Paramount+ subscription. Only time will tell how her relationship will turn out.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.