Nicole Kidman Is Pretty Under Pink Lights For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

While you’re getting ready to watch your favorite scary movie, this month is more than just candy and costumes. For one actor this month is about the color pink, and no it’s not Reese Witherspoon. Fans have more to celebrate this Halloween season thanks to the long-awaited Practical Magic sequel . While Nicole Kidman is pretty under pink lights, it’s not to promote her return as Gillian Owens, it’s to promote breast cancer awareness month.

The actor has been in Paris in honor of Fashion Week, and in her latest Instagram post, she’s looking absolutely bewitching in pink. During her stay at the five-star luxury hotel The Peninsula Paris, she seized the opportunity to promote the importance of October outside of midnight margaritas and spells . The post is simply captioned, “Pink lights in honor of #BreastCancerAwareness Month,” and really that says it all:

The actor is seemingly moving forward following her divorce from Keith Urban with a series of spellbinding shots showing Kidman aglow in pink lights. The first shot shows her leaning on the railing of the Peninsula Paris, and she’s look just as radiant as she did during the promotion of Practical Magic 2 . Other photos show off sunsets, the hotel adorned in pink, and even checking out the “Dancing Roses” display with her daughter Faith. Like Kidman, the hotel is known for spending each October promoting breast cancer awareness by illuminating its façade in a magical pink glow every evening. This is an annual tradition that occurs as part of the hotel’s Peninsula in Pink campaign.

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Even the centerpiece of the lobby, a permanent base entitled “Dancing Leaves,” is sporting pink roses as a floral call for awareness. The display was designed by Ludek Hroch for the renowned glassmaker LASVIT and is an important feature of the Peninsula Paris. This is the perfect setting for Kidman to raise awareness, and her post is making fans want to grab an umbrella and take a leap:

Your home away from home 💕🙏 - @ThePeninsulaParis

Love you Queen ❤️❤️❤️ - @gwen110304

girl is absolutely living - @joshua__solberg

Whatever this female renaissance is I want it 🔥❤️🌹- @galecarmina

you are the BEST thank you for supporting! 🎀 - @juliavonboehm

Kidman certainly looks at home at the hotel, and it’s understandable given her long history with promoting breast cancer awareness. She is an avid participant in awareness campaigns and a long-time supporter (and often donates) to research programs. The actor also frequently collaborates with the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center on awareness campaigns, fundraising initiatives, and public service announcements on the importance of early detection and personalized treatments. Her dedication stems from a personal place as her mother was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer when she was a teenager and she took time off to care for her during treatments. She also had a minor scare back in 2004.

So while she’s gotten a lot of attention about sporting a ring on THAT finger while at Paris Fashion Week, Kidman’s post is a lovely reminder that this month is more than fashion and midnight drinks. Plus, Kidman would rather not look at another margarita after filming Practical Magic 2. It’s important to her that people are talking about the importance of breast cancer awareness.

Though this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy the scary antics of the month. Even Kidman enjoys a good freezer spell . Just remember to wear pink (or use pink lights) and raise awareness.