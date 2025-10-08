Nobody Puts Julia Roberts In A Corner: See Andrew Garfield Defend His Famous Co-Star Over Her Viral Banana Bread Recipe

Obviously, Julia Roberts is one of the biggest stars in the world, and has been for over 30 years at this point. Because of her undeniable movie stardom and fame, this means that lots of people are eager to learn as much about the Oscar winner as possible, even what she likes to eat, cook or bake when she’s just hanging out at home. Now, though, her 2025 movies co-star Andrew Garfield has funnily shut down questioning that would lead the highly paid Erin Brockovich star to give up her famous banana bread recipe.

What Did Andrew Garfield Say When A Reporter Tried To Get Julia Roberts’ Banana Bread Recipe?

We all know that many of us love eating good food, which is why cooking shows have been a TV staple pretty much since the medium began. With that go innumerable baking shows that have hit the heights of popularity, like The Great British Baking Show (which has beloved celebrity episodes) and its easily watchable cousin The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer. This is all to say that lots of people enjoy engaging in the culinary arts as a relaxing pastime, and it turns out that After the Hunt star Julia Roberts is among them.

In fact, the director of her latest film, Luca Guadagnino, recently opened up about how she baked banana bread for him and their movie’s production designer, which had airline staff “starstruck” because it was so “beautiful.” Unfortunately, an Entertainment Tonight reporter who tried to get the scoop on the Pretty Woman lead’s secret recipe just got stopped in their tracks by Andrew Garfield. Take a look!

Well! Looks like Roberts can easily keep her baking secrets a mystery as long as the We Live In Time actor is around, right? The “sexy” and “neuroses”-filled Golden Globes presenter asked his co-star if she was planning to give away her recipe (which we all now at least know doesn’t have chocolate or nuts), and when the Leave the World Behind star gave an emphatic “NO” he relieved her of any additional denial duties, and said:

There are some things that are too sacred.

He’s not wrong. For one thing, pretty much every family has tried and true recipes that are passed down or even stumbled upon and held near and dear to the heart of everyone in that family. That’s to such an extent that sometimes only certain people in those families will be entrusted with the details of how to make them.

Secondly, people like Roberts (though that’s, shockingly, not actually her family name) have lived most of their lives in the public eye. Yes, she’s generally managed to do so with grace, but I can totally see her not wanting literally everyone in the world to be able to make her banana bread. Surely we can all find a recipe we love without it having to be hers, right? The Spider-Man: No Way Home star (who’d love to play Spidey again, as long as it’s in a “weird” way) continued, while looking right at the camera, and added:

I’m gonna take this one. There’s no way you motherfuckers are getting Julia Roberts’ banana bread recipe. No way.

WOW. Garfield might be a bit trepidatious when it comes to award shows, but he’s fierce when protecting baking enigmas, and as far as I’m concerned that counts as one more thing to love about him.