That Time Kat Dennings Tased Herself On Thor With A Police Grade Taser

Kat Dennings has been digging through some wonderfully strange stories from her career lately, and I’m starting to think somebody should just hand her a microphone and let her work through the entire résumé. Her latest takes us back to the original Thor, where Darcy Lewis famously introduced herself to the God of Thunder by electrocuting him. Apparently, Chris Hemsworth wasn’t the only person getting zapped.

In a TikTok shared by Dennings , the actress recalled discovering that the Taser used while filming the 2011 Marvel movie was police-grade. For reasons that probably made perfect sense for about three seconds, she volunteered to fire it herself. You can hear her recount the story in the video below.

If it's been a while since you watched Kenneth Branagh’s Thor, you’re in luck: it’s streaming with a Disney+ subscription . But if you need a refresher, don’t worry, I'll feed you, baby bird. Darcy is Jane Foster’s sarcastic intern , and she responds to an increasingly agitated, newly mortal Thor by tasing him.

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For an insert shot of Darcy firing the weapon, production planned to use a hand double. The House Bunny veteran actress had other ideas. She decided that on her last day of shooting, she'd step in and do the job herself. She explained:

They needed an insert of Darcy’s hands holding the taser and firing it. And they were going to use a hand double, but I said, ‘No, no, no. I’ll do it! I’m right here. Why would I have someone else doing it when I can just do it?’ They were like, ‘Well, you’ll have to talk to Stunts because this is a real taser. It’s a police grade taser, and it’s 50,000 volts.’ And I was like, ‘Great! I can do it, don’t worry!’

The crew surrounded the camera with heavy felt curtains to catch the Taser’s barbs and positioned Dennings behind a metal C-stand. A neon X on the camera’s matte box gave her something to aim at. Then somebody apparently made the mistake of telling her she probably couldn’t hit it. She continued:

And I remember them being like, ‘Well, obviously you’ll never hit the X unless you’re like a really good shot.’ They said action, I fired and hit the X exactly, which means the taser ricocheted back onto the metal stand where i was leaning on with my bare hands. I tased myself with a police grade taser.

That is an incredible reward for accuracy. Thor wakes up confused and starts demanding answers, and Darcy responds to the increasingly agitated stranger with a Taser. It is one of those early-MCU jokes that tells you almost everything you need to know about Darcy in about 10 seconds. What I did not know was that the weapon itself apparently had considerably more bite than your average movie prop.

(Image credit: Disney/Raymond Liu)

The finished gag already works because Darcy barely hesitates before dropping a guy claiming to be The God of Thunder in the New Mexico desert. Now I’ll be watching it knowing Dennings accidentally conducted her own very hands-on test of the prop.

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As memorable as her time in the first film was, Darcy only returned briefly in Thor: The Dark World , but the character eventually came back years later for WandaVision . By then, Darcy had gone from a political science student hanging around astrophysicists to Dr. Darcy Lewis, helping unravel what Wanda Maximoff was doing to Westview. Thankfully, there doesn't seem to have been any shocking on-set mishaps while making that MCU show.

Dennings hasn't only been using TikTok to dig up Marvel stories; she's also using the platform to share some other tidbits from her other projects, including some very candid memories from 2 Broke Girls . It has become a strange little career archaeology project, and I hope she keeps excavating.

The actress's Thor anecdote has permanently changed the way I’ll watch Darcy drop Odinson in the desert. Chris Hemsworth may have been acting, but behind the scenes, Kat Dennings was actually getting tased.