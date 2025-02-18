'The Whole Thing Is Creepy.' The Kelces Had A Funny Team Jacob And Edward Twilight Conversation, Then Taylor Lautner Weighed In
Jacob catching strays!
Back in the 2000s at the height of the Twilight franchise’s popularity, many of us were staunchly either Team Edward or Team Jacob. The argument held at least as much, if not more, weight as the Gilmore Girls’ Team Dean/Jess/Logan debate or perhaps who’s the best Chris. Jason Kelce is a little late to the Twilight party, but he appeared on his wife Kylie’s podcast Not Gonna Lie to share his thoughts, and Taylor Lautner even weighed in on his take.
Jason And Kylie Kelce Talk Twilight
Travis, Jason and Kylie Kelce have been known to give their honest opinions about popular movies, including how awful Andrew Lincoln’s character is in Love Actually and whether or not the pants had anything to do with The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. As for the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob rivalry from Twilight, Jason said of Taylor Lautner’s character in a clip from Not Gonna Lie:
Kylie Kelce agreed that Bella had her mind made up from the beginning, and — because of how many Team Jacob fans existed — why her husband had thought Bella had gone back and forth between the two or had trouble deciding between the werewolf and the sparkly vampire.
The fact that Jacob imprinted on Bella and Edward’s daughter — a fact that even Ken Jennings called “gross” on Jeopardy! — only solidified for Jason Kelce how sad Jacob’s story was. Kylie Kelce summed up their collective opinion:
The story is creepy, the CGI baby is creepy, it’s all creepy. And one person close to the cast might agree.
Taylor Lautner Comments On Jason Kelce’s Twilight Review
The former Philadelphia Eagle’s musings on Jacob being a pretty pitiful character in Twilight made it back to none other than Mrs. Jacob herself — Taylor Lautner’s wife, Taylor Lautner (yes, they have the same name, with their families having to find a way to differentiate). Tay Lautner, who has hilariously admitted to having a crush on Robert Pattinson, wrote in the comments of the TikTok video:
With the revelation that even Tay Lautner is Team Edward, Jason Kelce is officially vindicated. Kristen Stewart’s character never really wavered, either, as Kelce pointed out, and sorry Team Jacob members, but it’s hard to argue with the fact that Bella was right to choose Edward.
If you need to refresh yourself on just how heated the competition got between vampire and wolf, the Twilight series is available to stream with a Peacock subscription.
