The Rock Just Trolled Timothèe Chalamet With A Joke About Chest Hair, And It Was Totally Unexpected

This year’s Golden Globes certainly had plenty of Timothèe Chalamet jokes to fill the night with. Host Nikki Glaser, after all, started things off in her monologue by saying the Dune star had “gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip” and jabbed at his singing as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown . While we can expect the awards show to start with playful roasts at the A-list celebrities who attended, an unexpected trolling moment came from The Rock who threw a joke at the young actor about chest hair.

As seen in this year’s Golden Globes video , Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson presented Best Supporting Actress with his Moana co-star Auliʻi Cravalho. Considering the two stars lend their voices to the animated film compared to sharing screentime, the Hawaiian actress joked to Johnson during their presentation she imagined him with more hair. The Red One actor hit back with a Timothèe Chalamet joke regarding his chest hair and it completely took me by surprise:

Yes, well, I’m a big shaver, and I donate all of my hair to film productions in need. As a matter of fact, 30 percent of Timmy Chalamet’s Bob Dylan wig is 100 percent Dwayne Johnson chest hair. And yes, I get to call him Timmy.

Here I thought the only thing unexpected that would happen at the Golden Globes regarding The Rock would be his awkward reunion with his Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel . But, I assumed all of the Timothèe Chalamet jokes would have started and ended with Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue. And then Johnson later comes into the scene wisecracking about how his chest hair makes up the Lady Bird actor’s Bob Dylan wig! But clearly, the Best Actor nominee took a heartwarming chuckle at that roast.

Dwayne Johnson, as we know, is no stranger to roasting his celebrity chums. After all, he and Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart have a whole history of ripping on one another . Plus, the San Andreas actor has made fun of WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes’ “goofy ass dog” only for Rhodes to tell Johnson in a recent promo not to talk about his dog again. But at least in both of those jabs, the highly-paid actor was connected to Hart and Rhodes. With Timothèe Chalamet, however, they’ve never worked together before. Therefore, I never would have thought Johnson would have a joke to hit back at the Little Women actor.

At the same time, Dwayne Johnson has joked about the idea of having hair on his head for starring in the Moana remake. Compared to lending his voice as Maui in a recording booth, he’ll be reprising the shapeshifting demigod in the upcoming live-action Disney remake . At the Golden Globes E! red carpet event (via People ), Johnson mentioned that he can’t wait to run around as Maui with long hair. As the Moana remake started filming in November, I’m assuming The Scorpion King will be wearing a wig of his own to have long hair like his Disney character. Maybe Timothèe Chalamet can donate his own chest hair to Johnson for the Disney flick!

Seeing The Rock throw a chest hair joke at Timothèe Chalamet during the Golden Globes may have been unexpected, but definitely brought out chuckles to anyone watching. I’m sure Dwayne Johnson will get a ton of roasts once the Moana remake comes out seeing the usually-bald former wrestler with a long full head of hair. You can watch this highlighted moment and others by watching the 2025 Golden Globes on your Paramount+ subscription .