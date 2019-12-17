Subscribe To New DVD Releases 2019: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows Updates
features

New DVD Releases 2019: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows

Random Article Blend

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Although one might think the majority of present buying happens on or around Black Friday, sales of goods for the holidays are in full swing in December, and this is the month when you can do some major buying for loved ones in the realm of DVD releases.

From TV hits like the final season of Game of Thrones and The Orville (which is heading to Hulu upon its return to the schedule) to some big budget movies like IT Chapter Two and Hustlers to even some awards contenders such as Judy or Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, there’s a lot to see on this months list.

If you are looking for a good stocking stuffer or even a holiday present for your own bad self, you can take a look at what December has to offer below. Per usual, Digital releases are the same day as the regular DVD release, unless otherwise noted in the early Digital releases section. Happy hunting and even happier purchasing during this holiday season.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Incest Blu-ray

Tuesday December 3, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Collector’s Edition
Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season
The Goldfinch (book already available)
Ready or Not
How To Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
The Simpsons Season 19 (Lots of other Simpsons episodes available on Disney+
The Simpsons: The Complete Seasons 1-20 Limited Edition
Killerman
City on a Hill: Season 1
The Parts You Lose
The Reliant
Turtle Odyssey
Savage
Buttons: A Christmas Tale
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Early Digital Releases

Ad Astra
Rambo: Last Blood
Abominable

Once upon a time in hollywood 2019 Blu-ray

Tuesday December 10, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

IT Chapter Two
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood 4K Collector’s Edition
Hustlers
Family Guy Season 17
The Orville: The Complete Second Season
The Fanatic
Along Came The Devil 2
Suits: Season Nine, The Final Season
Doc Martin Series 9
Lucky Day
The Death of Dick Long

Early Digital Releases

Judy

Downton Abbey Blu-ray

Tuesday December 17, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Downton Abbey
Ad Astra
Abominable
Rambo: Last Blood
Fuller House: The Complete Fourth Season
Killyjoys: The Complete Fifth Season
Overcomer
Bernie the Dolphin 2
Where's My Roy Cohn?
Acceleration
Mr. Inbetween: Season 3
Atlanta Robin'
Danger Close
Trick

Early Digital Releases

Lucy in the Sky
The Lighthouse (December 20)

Judy Blu-ray 2019 Oscars race?

Tuesday December 24, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Judy
The Kill Team

Early Digital Releases

The Addams Family
Jexi
Zombieland: Double Tap

Nic Cage in Primal 2019 movie

Tuesday December 31, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Primal
An Innocent Kiss

Ultimately, there have been plenty of other big releases over the past few months; therefore, if anyone in your family is an avid TV series collector or is a major cinephile, there should be plenty to choose from. DVD, Digital, Blu-ray and 4K releases from earlier this year are also available to peek at below. As we wrap on 2019 and head into 2020, they are separated out by month of release!

November 2019

November is always a fast and furious month for theaters, as families flock into seats, particularly around the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s also a big month for home entertainment releases. I’d assume that’s because Black Friday looms at the end of the month and some studios want to push out titles that fans may want to jump on.

For the TV lovers among us and all you movie fans, there’s a lot to take in during November of 2019. From popular TV shows like Yellowstone and Cobra Kai to films like Hobbs & Shaw and The Art of Racing in the Rain, whether you like action or feeling all the feels, you should find something to reel you in this month.

Per usual, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital releases are all the same day, unless otherwise noted in the early Digital releases column. Happy reading, and happy purchasing on Black Friday, if you should so choose to venture out into the crowds.

The Art Of Racing In The Rain Blu-ray

Tuesday November 5, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
Yellowstone: Season 2
The Kitchen
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Castlevania: Season 2
Good Omens
Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries: Series 1
Undercover Brother 2
Boy Genius
Christmas Break-In
Corporate Animals
Prey
Riot Girls
Ophelia

Early Digital Releases

Dora and the Lost City of Gold
The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Big Bang Theory Final Season Cast Blu-ray

Tuesday November 12, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

The Big Bang Theory: The Twelfth And Final Season
Good Boys
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Peanut Butter Falcon
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
After The Wedding
Poldark: The Complete Fifth Season
The Farewell
Cobrai Kai: Season 1 & Season 2 Limited Collector’s Edition
The Weekend
Heathers: 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook
Snow White Christmas
D-Day: Battle of Omaha Beach
Brian Banks
Polaroid
Star Trek: Discovery - Season 2
The 100: The Complete Sixth Season
Aquarela
Cross: Rise of the Villains

Early Digital Releases

IT Chapter Two
Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Bennett’s War

elisabeth moss in the handmaid's tale season 3

Tuesday November 19, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Catch-22
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3
Blinded By The Light
Cold War
Taken Down
The Divine Fury
Cold Case Hammarskjöld
American Dreamer
Das Boot: The Complete First Season
The Kominsky Method: The Complete First Season

Angel Has Fallen Sequel

Tuesday November 26, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Angel Has Fallen
Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Official Secrets
Line of Duty: Series 5
Don't Let Go
Blindspot: The Complete Fourth Season
Mary
The Driver

Early Digital Releases

Downton Abbey
Hustlers

October 2019

Although October is a big month for brand new TV, it’s less big on the home entertainment front. That said, there are some big movie and TV releases coming our way in October, particularly when it comes to Disney summer blockbusters. For example, Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home will finally be hitting Blu-ray and DVD, and will come with plenty of goodies.

In a totally different vein, some classic movies will get 4K releases. While there isn’t a ton of TV hitting homes in October, Chernobyl is getting its big hard copy release. The HBO project just nabbed a ton of awards at the 2019 Emmys, so if you haven’t checked it out yet, October may be the time.

Later in the month, we’ll get to see Toy Story 4 and The Lion King make their big debuts into homes, and some horror hits, including this summer’s Midsommar and Annabelle Comes Home will also make a timely entrance onto the format. As usual, early Digital releases are listed separately; if not otherwise noted, Digital releases are the same day as the Blu-ray, DVD and 4K releases.

Spider-man Far From Home 2019 Blu-ray

Tuesday October 1, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Spider-Man: Far From Home
Chernobyl
Anna and the Apocalypse
Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season
Maiden
Driven
Charmed: The Complete First Season
Spider in the Web
Scooby-Doo! Return To Zombie Island
Pan’s Labyrinth [4K]
Zombieland [4K]
Good Omens
Gremlins: 35th Anniversary [4K]
Mean Girls: 15th Anniversary
Jarhead: Law of Return
Doom: Annihilation
The Gangster The Cop The Devil
The Addams Family 2-Move Collection
Encounter
Itsy Bitsy
Gen:Lock - The Complete First Season
Tell Me a Story: The Complete First Season

Early Digital Releases

Toy Story 4
Stuber
Semper Fi

The Lion King 2019

Tuesday October 8, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Toy Story 4
Midsommar
Deadwood: The Movie
Annabelle Comes Home
Vikings: Season 5 Vol. 2
The Wedding Guest
Red Joan
From Beyond the Grave (Warner Archive) 1973
Light of my Life
Kung Fu Monster
American Woman
Gwen

Early Digital Releases

The Lion King (October 11)

hobbs and shaw 2019 blu-ray

Tuesday October 15, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Stuber
Crawl
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
The Art of Self-Defense
The Fearless Vampire Killers (Warner Archive) 1967
The Haunting of Hill House: Season 1
Already Gone
Can You Keep a Secret?
Night Hunter
Three From Hell

Early Digital Releases

Hobbs & Shaw

scary stories to tell in the dark 2019 blu-ray

Tuesday October 22, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

The Lion King
Veronica Mars
007 The Daniel Craig Collection 4k Ultra Hd
Angel Of Mine
Bloodline
Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark (Warner Archive) 1973
NOS4A2: Season 1
Legend of the Demon Cat
Galaxy Quest: 20th Anniversary "Never Give Up, Never Surrender" Edition
David Crosby: Remember My Name
Satanic Panic
Strange But True
Tone Deaf
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Early Digital Releases

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

LUCE 2019 stills

Tuesday October 29, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Luce
A Discovery of Witches: Series 1
10 Minutes Gone
Mr. Nice Guy Extended Original Cut (Warner Archive) 1996
Days of Wine and Roses (Warner Archive)

September 2019

September is the month for most major network TV returns. As such, if you are big fans of a particular show, there are plenty of additional TV sets out this month compared to others. It’s a good thing that a lot of TV is coming back, because it should be rather a slow month for movies. On the bright side, there are plenty of fun films hitting Blu-ray, DVD and Digital this month, from indie hits like Booksmart to big release like Men in Black International.

The long and lengthy list, filled with aliens and CBS and HBO dramas, can be seen below. Please note that Disney ultimately decided to add X-Men to the title for the X-Men: Dark Phoenix release as well.

New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of September 3

Booksmart
Men In Black International
Bull: Season Three
Young Sheldon: The Complete Second Season
The Goldbergs: Season 6
Ma
Cold Blood
Mary Magdalene
True Detective: The Complete Third Season
Into The Ashes
I Got the Hook Up 2
Canal Street
Nightmare Cinema
The Wind
NCIS: The Sixteenth Season

x-men Dark Phoenix rebrand

Week of September 3 Early Digital Releases

X-Men: Dark Phoenix
The Dead Don’t Die

New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of September 10

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Aladdin (2019)
Aladdin: Ultimate Collector Edition (original animated)
Hawaii Five-0: The Ninth Season
Chicago P.D.: Season Six
The Dead Don’t Die
This Is Us: The Complete Third Season
Supernatural: The Complete Fourteenth Season
Armstrong
Seal Team: Season Two

Yesterday 2019 Blu-ray release

Week of September 10 Early Digital Releases

Yesterday
Child’s Play
Shaft

Elementary Final Season DVD release

New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of September 17

Elementary: The Final Season
Modern Family: Season 10
Dark Phoenix
Wild Rose
Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season
Bodied
The Good Fight: Season 3

New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of September 24

Child’s Play
Yesterday
Shaft
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fourth Season
Good Witch: Season 5
Madam Secretary: Season Five
Awake
Billions: Season Four
Anna
A Score To Settle
Pavarotti
The First King
Burn
Jacob's Ladder
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Daughter of the Wolf
Skin

As you can see, there's a lot to look forward to in September of 2019, but if you're interested in what is our already, you can take a full look at the previous month's releases, below!

Detective pikachu blu-ray art

August 2019

As the weather continues to heat up in August 2019, some kids are heading back to school, while others have another month to putz around. When it’s too hot to go outside, it may be cool to try a family movie night, and there are a lot of releases coming in August that work for fans young an old. This ranges from titles like Detective Pikachu on the PG spectrum to extravaganzas like Avengers: Endgame, which will finally hit Blu-ray and DVD in August and should answer some questions about the flick.

For the cinephiles, there is plenty coming too. The month will kick off with the indie flick Tolkien, starring Nicholas Hoult, as well as the limited theatrical release Amazing Grace, about Aretha Franklin.

Along with these sorts of hits, there will be plenty coming in the TV realm as well. The networks traditionally gear up for fall TV with a slew of last season’s releases, and this August fans will get plenty of new TV fodder from network hits like The Blacklist to subscription cable hits like Season 7 of Homeland. Be sure to take a full look at what else is coming with our list, below.

New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of August 6

Detective Pikachu
Poms
The Curse of La LLorona
Tolkien
Batman: Hush
The Good Doctor: The Complete Season 2
The Outsider
Amazing Grace (DVD)
How Long Will I Love U
The Souvenir
Changeland
Deep Murder
Donnybrook
Knightfall: Season 2
Plus One
Project Ithaca
the Command
Girl in the Fog
The Outpost: Season 1
Strike Back: Final Season
Descendants 3
LEGO DC -- Batman: Family Matters

Rocketman on DVD August 2019

Week of August 6 Early Digital Releases

Rocketman
Brightburn
The Hustle
A Dog’s Journey
The Sun Is Also A Star

New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of August 13

Avengers: Endgame
Mr Mercedes: Season 2
New Amsterdam: Season One
The Blacklist: The Complete Sixth Season
Homeland: Season 7(DVD)
Finding Steve McQueen
Lying and Stealing
Saving Zoe
Unplanned
Riverdale: The Complete Third Season
The Spanish Princess (DVD)
Shadow
Vault
The Professor and the Madman
All Is True
Blackbear

Godzilla King of the Monsters

Week of August 13 Early Digital Releases

Godzilla: King of the Monsters
The Secret Life of Pets 2

New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of August 20

Brightburn
A Dog’s Journey
The Hustle
American Gods: Season Two
Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season Six DVD
Mayans M.C.: The Complete First Season DVD
The Sun Is Also A Star DVD
The Biggest Little Farm DVD
NCIS: New Orleans – The Fifth Season DVD
The Walking Dead: The Complete Ninth Season
S.W.A.T. Season 2
Blue Bloods: The Ninth Season
The Tomorrow Man
I Trapped the Devil
Iron Sky: The Coming Race
LEGO DC: Batman: Family Matters
The Brink
Aniara

John Wick DVD release 2019

Week of August 20 Early Digital Releases

Men In Black International
Booksmart
Ma
John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum

New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of August 27

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Also in 4K)
Rocketman
The Secret Life Of Pets 2
The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season
Chicago Med: Season Four (DVD)
Chicago Fire: Season Seven (DVD)
The Last Black Man In San Francisco
A Million Little Things: The Complete First Season (DVD)
Into the Badlands: Season 3
NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 10 (DVD)
The Rookie: The Complete First Season (DVD)
The Banana Splits Movie

Aladdin 2019 cast

Week of August 27 Early Digital Releases

Aladdin (2019)

Obviously, Avengers: Endgame recently made box office history. I’d expect the Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release to also do well upon its August 13 release this month. We’ve seen a deleted scene nodding at Tony Stark’s story in the last Avengers film already, and the set is promising a slew of extras, from a gag reel to more deleted scenes and some behind-the-scenes fodder featuring the star-studded cast.

RELATED: The 10 Movies That Actually Sold The Most Tickets

Ownership of the movie is doubtless the most exciting part, but these extras should be cool, nonetheless. Keep scrolling for more big Blu-ray, DVD and Digital hits from 2019.

Gotham the complete and final season 5 still

July 2019

While June had some big and somewhat patriotic releases, like Captain Marvel and Jack Ryan, July is looking a whole lot broader in terms of what we’ll get on DVD. Sure, we’ll get a big superhero movie moment in Shazam’s home entertainment release and some comics villains with the final season of Gotham, but there are also myriad TV and movie releases across a whole lot of different genres from Breakthrough to Manifest.

If we’re talking highly-anticipated releases, Alita: Battle Angel may take the cake, as fans can look forward to a slew of collector’s sets and more to choose from.

Still, the Digital releases this month aren’t too shabby, particularly if you think CGI’d raccoons or yellow Pokemon with a penchant for coffee are cute.

In the meantime, June’s releases are still rolling out, if you wanted to take a look at what recently became available. In the meantime, let’s look toward the future and see what’s coming to 4K, 3D, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital during the hot, hot heat in July.

Per usual, Digital releases are the same day as the major hard copy sets, unless otherwise noted in the early Digital release column.

Tuesday, July 2 DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Releases

The Best of Enemies
Styx
The Public
Escape Plan 3
An Acceptable Loss
Violent Separation
Mia and the White Lion

Shazam! DVD release

Week of July 2 Early Digital Releases

Shazam!
Breakthrough
Teen Spirit

Tuesday, July 9 DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Releases

Pet Sematary
Little
Gotham: The Complete Fifth Season
Broad City: The Complete Series
Broad City: Season 5
The Magicians: Season Four
High Life
After
The Professor

Alita: Battle Angel finally heading to DVD, first look

Week of July 9 Early Digital Releases

Alita: Battle Angel
Hellboy
Missing Link

Tuesday, July 16 DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Releases

Shazam!
Breakthrough
Criminal Minds: The Complete Fourteenth Season
Titans: The Complete First Season
Little Woods
Teen Spirit
Abduction
Fast Color
Dogman

surprise hit the curse of la llorona

Week of July 16 Early Digital Releases

Long Shot
The Curse of La Llorona
The Intruder

Tuesday, July 23 DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Releases

Alita: Battle Angel
Alita: Battle Angel Collector’s Set
Missing Link
Hellboy
Manifest: The Complete First Season
Hail Satan?
Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
Assimilate
Critters Attack

Ryan Reynolds as detective pikachu 2019

Week of July 23 Early Digital Releases

Detective Pikachu
Tolkien
Poms

Tuesday, July 30 DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Releases

Long Shot
The Good Place: The Complete Third Season
UglyDolls
Body at Brighton Rock
The White Crow
The Hot Zone
El Chicano
Domino
The Intruder
Deadly Class: Season One

Endgame official marvel poster

Week of July 30 Early Digital Releases

The Avengers: Endgame

Of course, the DVD and Blu-ray set for Avengers: Endgame won't be coming until August, but it's still nice you'll be able to see it in homes next month. In fact, there may be some overlap between the home entertainment and DVD releases, as the flick is re-entering theaters with a special release aimed at superfans (and that Avatar box office record.) We'll have to wait and see if the movie manages to make a slew of additional money with all the bells and whistles, but I'd have to guess that at the very least it will be a pretty big seller on DVD and Digital. At the very least, fans will be treated to an additional scene between Tony and Howard Stark, so that should be a treat.

All in all, it's not a bad way to begin wrapping your summer with some fun movie (or TV!) nights. Be sure to catch the releases when they come or see when they hit streaming with our guide.

Why Richie's IT CHAPTER TWO Reveal Is Justified

Subscribe to our Newsletter

More From CinemaBlend

Movie News

New Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Poster Is Confusing The Heck Out Of People
news

New Movie Releases: 2020 Movie Release Date Schedule
news

Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates For Phase 4 And 5
television

This Game Of Thrones Supercut Includes Every Single Nude Scene
Leave a Comment

Back to top
 

Related

Hot Topics

Cookie Settings