New DVD Releases 2019: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows

Of course, the DVD and Blu-ray set for Avengers: Endgame won't be coming until August, but it's still nice you'll be able to see it in homes next month. In fact, there may be some overlap between the home entertainment and DVD releases, as the flick is re-entering theaters with a special release aimed at superfans (and that Avatar box office record.) We'll have to wait and see if the movie manages to make a slew of additional money with all the bells and whistles, but I'd have to guess that at the very least it will be a pretty big seller on DVD and Digital. At the very least, fans will be treated to an additional scene between Tony and Howard Stark, so that should be a treat.