New DVD Releases 2019: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows

Although one might think the majority of present buying happens on or around Black Friday, sales of goods for the holidays are in full swing in December, and this is the month when you can do some major buying for loved ones in the realm of DVD releases.
From TV hits like the final season of Game of Thrones and The Orville (which is heading to Hulu upon its return to the schedule) to some big budget movies like IT Chapter Two and Hustlers to even some awards contenders such as Judy or Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, there’s a lot to see on this months list.
If you are looking for a good stocking stuffer or even a holiday present for your own bad self, you can take a look at what December has to offer below. Per usual, Digital releases are the same day as the regular DVD release, unless otherwise noted in the early Digital releases section. Happy hunting and even happier purchasing during this holiday season.
Tuesday December 3, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Collector’s Edition
Early Digital Releases
Ad Astra
Tuesday December 10, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
IT Chapter Two
Early Digital Releases
Judy
Tuesday December 17, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Downton Abbey
Early Digital Releases
Lucy in the Sky
Tuesday December 24, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Judy
Early Digital Releases
The Addams Family
Tuesday December 31, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Primal
Ultimately, there have been plenty of other big releases over the past few months; therefore, if anyone in your family is an avid TV series collector or is a major cinephile, there should be plenty to choose from. DVD, Digital, Blu-ray and 4K releases from earlier this year are also available to peek at below. As we wrap on 2019 and head into 2020, they are separated out by month of release!
November 2019
November is always a fast and furious month for theaters, as families flock into seats, particularly around the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s also a big month for home entertainment releases. I’d assume that’s because Black Friday looms at the end of the month and some studios want to push out titles that fans may want to jump on.
For the TV lovers among us and all you movie fans, there’s a lot to take in during November of 2019. From popular TV shows like Yellowstone and Cobra Kai to films like Hobbs & Shaw and The Art of Racing in the Rain, whether you like action or feeling all the feels, you should find something to reel you in this month.
Per usual, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital releases are all the same day, unless otherwise noted in the early Digital releases column. Happy reading, and happy purchasing on Black Friday, if you should so choose to venture out into the crowds.
Tuesday November 5, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Early Digital Releases
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Tuesday November 12, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
The Big Bang Theory: The Twelfth And Final Season
Early Digital Releases
IT Chapter Two
Tuesday November 19, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Tuesday November 26, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Angel Has Fallen
Early Digital Releases
Downton Abbey
October 2019
Although October is a big month for brand new TV, it’s less big on the home entertainment front. That said, there are some big movie and TV releases coming our way in October, particularly when it comes to Disney summer blockbusters. For example, Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home will finally be hitting Blu-ray and DVD, and will come with plenty of goodies.
In a totally different vein, some classic movies will get 4K releases. While there isn’t a ton of TV hitting homes in October, Chernobyl is getting its big hard copy release. The HBO project just nabbed a ton of awards at the 2019 Emmys, so if you haven’t checked it out yet, October may be the time.
Later in the month, we’ll get to see Toy Story 4 and The Lion King make their big debuts into homes, and some horror hits, including this summer’s Midsommar and Annabelle Comes Home will also make a timely entrance onto the format. As usual, early Digital releases are listed separately; if not otherwise noted, Digital releases are the same day as the Blu-ray, DVD and 4K releases.
Tuesday October 1, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Early Digital Releases
Toy Story 4
Tuesday October 8, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Toy Story 4
Early Digital Releases
The Lion King (October 11)
Tuesday October 15, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Stuber
Early Digital Releases
Hobbs & Shaw
Tuesday October 22, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
The Lion King
Early Digital Releases
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
Tuesday October 29, 2019 DVD And Blu-ray Releases
Luce
September 2019
September is the month for most major network TV returns. As such, if you are big fans of a particular show, there are plenty of additional TV sets out this month compared to others. It’s a good thing that a lot of TV is coming back, because it should be rather a slow month for movies. On the bright side, there are plenty of fun films hitting Blu-ray, DVD and Digital this month, from indie hits like Booksmart to big release like Men in Black International.
The long and lengthy list, filled with aliens and CBS and HBO dramas, can be seen below. Please note that Disney ultimately decided to add X-Men to the title for the X-Men: Dark Phoenix release as well.
New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of September 3
Booksmart
Week of September 3 Early Digital Releases
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of September 10
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Week of September 10 Early Digital Releases
Yesterday
New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of September 17
Elementary: The Final Season
New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of September 24
Child’s Play
As you can see, there's a lot to look forward to in September of 2019, but if you're interested in what is our already, you can take a full look at the previous month's releases, below!
August 2019
As the weather continues to heat up in August 2019, some kids are heading back to school, while others have another month to putz around. When it’s too hot to go outside, it may be cool to try a family movie night, and there are a lot of releases coming in August that work for fans young an old. This ranges from titles like Detective Pikachu on the PG spectrum to extravaganzas like Avengers: Endgame, which will finally hit Blu-ray and DVD in August and should answer some questions about the flick.
For the cinephiles, there is plenty coming too. The month will kick off with the indie flick Tolkien, starring Nicholas Hoult, as well as the limited theatrical release Amazing Grace, about Aretha Franklin.
Along with these sorts of hits, there will be plenty coming in the TV realm as well. The networks traditionally gear up for fall TV with a slew of last season’s releases, and this August fans will get plenty of new TV fodder from network hits like The Blacklist to subscription cable hits like Season 7 of Homeland. Be sure to take a full look at what else is coming with our list, below.
New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of August 6
Detective Pikachu
Week of August 6 Early Digital Releases
Rocketman
New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of August 13
Avengers: Endgame
Week of August 13 Early Digital Releases
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of August 20
Brightburn
Week of August 20 Early Digital Releases
Men In Black International
New DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases Week Of August 27
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Also in 4K)
Week of August 27 Early Digital Releases
Aladdin (2019)
Obviously, Avengers: Endgame recently made box office history. I’d expect the Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release to also do well upon its August 13 release this month. We’ve seen a deleted scene nodding at Tony Stark’s story in the last Avengers film already, and the set is promising a slew of extras, from a gag reel to more deleted scenes and some behind-the-scenes fodder featuring the star-studded cast.
Ownership of the movie is doubtless the most exciting part, but these extras should be cool, nonetheless. Keep scrolling for more big Blu-ray, DVD and Digital hits from 2019.
July 2019
While June had some big and somewhat patriotic releases, like Captain Marvel and Jack Ryan, July is looking a whole lot broader in terms of what we’ll get on DVD. Sure, we’ll get a big superhero movie moment in Shazam’s home entertainment release and some comics villains with the final season of Gotham, but there are also myriad TV and movie releases across a whole lot of different genres from Breakthrough to Manifest.
If we’re talking highly-anticipated releases, Alita: Battle Angel may take the cake, as fans can look forward to a slew of collector’s sets and more to choose from.
Still, the Digital releases this month aren’t too shabby, particularly if you think CGI’d raccoons or yellow Pokemon with a penchant for coffee are cute.
In the meantime, June’s releases are still rolling out, if you wanted to take a look at what recently became available. In the meantime, let’s look toward the future and see what’s coming to 4K, 3D, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital during the hot, hot heat in July.
Per usual, Digital releases are the same day as the major hard copy sets, unless otherwise noted in the early Digital release column.
Tuesday, July 2 DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Releases
The Best of Enemies
Week of July 2 Early Digital Releases
Shazam!
Tuesday, July 9 DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Releases
Pet Sematary
Week of July 9 Early Digital Releases
Alita: Battle Angel
Tuesday, July 16 DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Releases
Shazam!
Week of July 16 Early Digital Releases
Long Shot
Tuesday, July 23 DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Releases
Alita: Battle Angel
Week of July 23 Early Digital Releases
Detective Pikachu
Tuesday, July 30 DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Releases
Long Shot
Week of July 30 Early Digital Releases
The Avengers: Endgame
Of course, the DVD and Blu-ray set for Avengers: Endgame won't be coming until August, but it's still nice you'll be able to see it in homes next month. In fact, there may be some overlap between the home entertainment and DVD releases, as the flick is re-entering theaters with a special release aimed at superfans (and that Avatar box office record.) We'll have to wait and see if the movie manages to make a slew of additional money with all the bells and whistles, but I'd have to guess that at the very least it will be a pretty big seller on DVD and Digital. At the very least, fans will be treated to an additional scene between Tony and Howard Stark, so that should be a treat.
All in all, it's not a bad way to begin wrapping your summer with some fun movie (or TV!) nights. Be sure to catch the releases when they come or see when they hit streaming with our guide.