The 12 Best Horror Movies Available To Stream On Shudder

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Years ago, during the Holiday season, the late Tobe Hooper stood with his wife in a grossly overcrowded department store when he noticed a chainsaw sitting on a nearby shelf and could not help but think, Well, if I pick this damn thing up and start it, they’ll part like the Red Sea and I can get out of here. Thus, with some inspiration from serial killer Ed Gein, the concept for the filmmaker’s breakout hit, about vacationing youths stalked by cannibalistic citizens of the Lone Star state, was born. What keeps the The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which introduced horror fans to the iconic power-tool wielding villain Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen), so relentlessly terrifying is how Hooper structures it to resemble the visceral nature of a nightmare, from which waking up is not enough to save you. Stream it here.