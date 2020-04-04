Leave a Comment
It's no secret that everyone and their mother is stuck inside watching Tiger King on Netflix right now, there's going to come a time when we're all finished with Joe Exotic and the rest of the grifters and drifters on the docuseries. When that day comes, there are tens of thousands of movies to choose from on the popular streaming platform. From those tough scenes in Marriage Story to Bill Murray's classic Groundhog Day, there's plenty to choose from, especially with all of the great titles that were recently added.
But like everyone else who pays for a monthly subscription, I too often find myself mindlessly scrolling down a seemingly endless list of comedies, dramas, and science fiction epics but still can't make up my mind on what to watch. Luckily for our collective sanity we've put together a list of the best movies to stream on Netflix right now. Let's get started, shall we?
Philadelphia
The 1993 drama Philadelphia follows Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks), a young and successful attorney who is let go after his Philadelphia law firm finds out he is homosexual and has contracted HIV. Upon losing his job, Beckett hires the most unlikely of allies, Joe Miller (Denzel Washington) to take on the powerful law firm that unceremoniously fired him in this extremely sad movie.
Also Try: Moonlight, Dallas Buyers Club
There Will Be Blood
Daniel Day-Lewis gives a career performance in director Paul Thomas Anderson's 2007 masterpiece There Will Be Blood. Day-Lewis, who stars as the obsessive and demented oilman Daniel Plainview as he tries to build his empire in the American west in a tour de force that netted the Irish actor his third Academy Award. Paul Dano also gives a career-making performance of his talents as a religious zealot.
Also Try: The Master
The Matrix
Before the fourth Matrix movie comes out at some point in the next couple of years watch where it all began for the Wachowskis in the 1999 science fiction game-changer that is The Matrix. See how Keanu Reeves' Neo went from a lowly hacker trapped in the Matrix to an all-powerful savior for the last remnants of humanity.
Also Try: Snowpiercer, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions.
Avengers: Infinity War
After 10 years of buildup, Iron Man, Captain America, and the rest of the Avengers went toe-to-toe with Thanos, in the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover film. Watch as Earth's mightiest heroes try to stop the Mad Titan before he snaps away half of all life in the universe.
Also Try: Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse, Ant-Man And The Wasp
Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark
Watch as college history professor and treasure hunter Indiana Jones takes on a band of Nazis in the 1981 action-adventure epic Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark. This is the first of four "Indy" movies available for streaming on Netflix, so why not start a marathon this at some point this month.
Also Try: The Temple Of Doom, The Last Crusade, The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, National Treasure
Lethal Weapon
When a high profile case forces the older and more reserved Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) to team up with Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson), a loose canon narcotics officer, the two opposites have to work through their differences before it's too late. This buddy cop movie from director Shane Black is still just as enjoyable today as it was upon its release in 1987.
Also Try: Lethal Weapon 2, Lethal Weapon 3, Lethal Weapon 4.
Marriage Story
Academy Award-nominated writer-director Noah Baumbach gave audiences perhaps his most personal film with the 2019 Marriage Story. Centered around the divorce of Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole Barber (Scarlett Johnasson), this emotional gut-punch of a movie has brought audiences to their knees since its release.
The Shawshank Redemption
When Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), an intelligent banker, is framed for the murder of his wife and her lover and sent to Shawshank Prison, he forms an unlikely friendship with Ellis "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman) as he begins the slow and painful process of escaping to a better life. Directed by Frank Darabont, this Stephen King adaptation became a staple of cable television in the 1990s, so watch it now and relive those old memories.
Also Try: Road To Perdition
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) got to live out every teenager's fantasy in the John Hughes-directed Ferris Bueller's Day Off. After faking sick to skip school, Ferris, his best friend Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck), and girlfriend Sloane Peterson (Mia Sara) treat the city of Chicago like a personal playground in this essential 1980s comedy.
Also Try: The Hangover
Inception
From the mind of Christopher Nolan comes the 2010 science fiction action thriller Inception, which follows a group of dream miners led by Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) who take a job that could prove to be too big for even the most competent of criminals. Watch as Cobb and crew dig deep into multiple layers of dreams in order to achieve their ultimate goal.
Raging Bull
Raging Bull, the biographical sports drama from Martin Scorsese explores the ups and downs of legendary boxer Jam LaMotta's (Robert De Niro) boxing career. Co-starring Joe Pesci as Jake's brother Joey LaMotta, this extremely intimate black-and-white dive into the fractured life of a boxing champion helped further propel the cast's careers with amazing performances.
Also Try: Taxi Driver
The Social Network
Legendary filmmaker David Fincher and acclaimed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin teamed up to the tell the story of Facebook's creation and early years in the visually striking 2010 drama The Social Network. Starring Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Justin Timberlake as investor and Napster creator Sean Parker, this intense thrill ride doesn't let up at all throughout its two-hour runtime.
Also Try: Magnolia, Steve Jobs
Hell Or High Water
After their family's property is threatened thanks to a reverse mortgage scheme, Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner Howard (Ben Foster) go on one of the most daring and emotional string of bank robberies in the 2016 crime thriller Hell Or High Water. To make matters worse for the Howard brothers, they have retiring Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges) on their trail through the lone star state.
Also Try: Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, True Grit
About Time
About Time is one of those movies with a trailer that makes you think it is one thing but turns out to be something entirely different. Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy, this highly emotional and heartfelt 2013 comedy-drama is anything but the typical time traveling movie.
Also Try: Her, The Spectacular Now, Always Be My Maybe
Blade Runner
Ridley Scott's 1982 techno-noir masterpiece Blade Runner tells the story of a former police officer by the name of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who is tasked with hunting down a gang of replicants who have escaped from an off-world colony led by Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer). Not the action movie many expect it to be, Blade Runner is pushed by a slow and methodical plot that gives audiences one of the best final speeches Hollywood has seen since.
Also Try: Drive
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner
When two wealthy and self-described progressive Californians are forced to put their image to test after their daughter brings home an African-American fiancé during the middle of the 1960s, they begin to learn more about themselves than they ever knew. Starring Sidney Poitier, Katherine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy, and Katharine Houghton, this 1968 classic remains relevant 50+ years after its release.
The Gift
When someone from Simon Callem's (Jason Bateman) past comes back to intimidate him and his wife Robyn (Rebecca Hall), the couple's marriage is put to the test. Written and directed by Joel Edgerton, who also plays the insanely unnerving Gordon "Gordo" Mosley, this 2015 psychological thrill ride will have you holding onto the arm of your couch.
Also Try: The Talented Mr. Ripley
Minority Report
In 2002, Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise teamed up to bring one of science-fiction author Philip K. Dick's most prolific short stories to the big screen with the action thriller Minority Report. Cruise plays Chief John Anderson, a police officer who is accused of crime he has not yet committed and is forced to go on the run. With dazzling special effects and an engaging narrative, this summer blockbuster is worth a watch.
Groundhog Day
Bill Murray stars as TV weatherman Phil Connors caught in a time loop during an assignment to cover a town's Groundhog Day event in Harold Ramis' 1993 fantasy comedy Groundhog Day. Connors spends most of the movie reliving the same day over and over again until the sarcastic weatherman sees the fault in his ways.
Also Try: Tootsie, The Money Pit,The Naked Gun
As Good As It Gets
Jack Nicholson stars as an obsessive compulsive writer who falls in love with a single mother waitress played by Helen Hunt in the 1997 romantic comedy As Good As It Gets. Throughout the movie, Nicholson's character must come to terms with the fact that the reason no one likes is because he's a miserable, needy old man, and once he beings to change his outlook on life, great things begin to happen.
Also Try: Silver Linings Playbook, Jerry Maguire, The First Wives Club
Rosemary's Baby
Roman Polanski's horror film Rosemary's Baby is as terrifying now as it was upon its release in 1968. Watch as Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) slips into madness as she believes that an evil cult is trying to take her newborn child to use in their rituals.
Inglorious Basterds
Quentin Tarantino was already well established in Hollywood by the time he gave audiences one of his most successful films in 2009 with Inglorious Basterds. Centered around a cast of characters that includes a platoon of Nazi-hunting American soldiers, a ruthless Nazi officer, and a french theater owner hellbent on revenge against the German army, this alternate history story is a bloody mess of a good time.
Also Try: The Hateful Eight, Goodfellas
Can't Hardly Wait
On the night of his high school graduation, Preston Meyers (Ethan Embry) wants nothing more than to profess his love to his longtime crush Amanda Beckett (Jennifer Love Hewitt), but that proves to be no easy task. Set at a graduation party with a large ensemble cast of late-1990s young actors, this romantic comedy has a little something for everyone.
Those are just a few of the amazing movies that you can stream on Netflix right now. Make sure to act fast because the streaming giant is constantly adding and removing movies, so watch up now before your favorites are long gone. And if there's anything that we missed, make sure to sound off in the comments.