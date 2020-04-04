The Best Movies To Stream On Netflix Right Now

It's no secret that everyone and their mother is stuck inside watching Tiger King on Netflix right now, there's going to come a time when we're all finished with Joe Exotic and the rest of the grifters and drifters on the docuseries. When that day comes, there are tens of thousands of movies to choose from on the popular streaming platform. From those tough scenes in Marriage Story to Bill Murray's classic Groundhog Day, there's plenty to choose from, especially with all of the great titles that were recently added.