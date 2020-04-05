The 25 Best Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Leave a Comment
We can all be thankful to know that we have a countless selection of streaming services to choose from. Subscribers of Amazon Prime, however, must feel especially blessed by the countless selection of movies at their disposal, including everything from Lady Bird to The Birdcage or Planes, Trains and Automobiles to Crash.
Even if those four are not in your wheelhouse, there are soooo many more and from all over the world, too. That is just including the movies available on Amazon Prime to watch instantly, without taking those available for rental or purchase (a.k.a., every other movie ever made) into account.
To put how many great films are available at this moment to stream on Amazon Prime into perspective, we usually limit our lists to 12 items. Well, here’s 25 films we think subscribers will enjoy the most. Hopefully, you have a lot of time on your hands…
A Quiet Place (2018)
In quite possibly the most distressing “silent” film you will ever see, John Krasinski (also the co-writer and director of this heart-stopping, apocalyptic thriller) and Emily Blunt (Krasinski’s real-life spouse) play a married couple who must keep quiet to protect their children in a world overrun by man-eating aliens that hunt by sound. Stream it here.
The Avengers (2012)
Brought to us by Joss Whedon, the geek god behind Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly, The Avengers was the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first superhero crossover epic, a feat once thought impossible, but the first-rate cast, expert narrative pacing, and exhilarating action in Avengers made it a blockbuster to live up, and not just in terms of box office success. Stream it here.
Lady Bird (2017)
Little Women helmer Greta Gerwig made her directorial debut with this brutally honest, coming-of-age sleeper hit starring Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan as a teen longing for a purpose outside of her Catholic high school environment in early 2000s Sacramento. Stream it here.
Annihilation (2018)
Alex Garland’s sophomore directorial effort, starring Natalie Portman as one of five women exploring a mysterious disaster zone of reality-altering proportions, feels like the love child of David Cronenberg and Salvador Dali: a series of wondrous, transfixing visuals that make you feel like you are being eaten from the inside. Stream it here.
The Big Sick (2017)
Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, received an Academy Award nomination for writing this semi-autobiographical romance about a Pakistani-born comedian (Nanjiani) who learns a lesson in commitment when his estranged girlfriend (Zoe Kazan) is put into a medically induced coma. Stream it here.
Goldfinger (1964)
The most famous name in espionage (played by the original cinematic 007, Sean Connery) takes on a villain with a “golden touch” in this Oscar-winning thriller that many still consider to be the finest of all James Bond films. Stream it here.
Logan Lucky (2017)
Director Steven Soderbergh goes from Ocean’s Eleven to “Ocean’s 7-Eleven” with this hilarious southern-fried heist thriller, starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, and a killer Daniel Craig unlike you have ever seen him before. Stream it here.
Hellraiser (1987)
Horror maestro and first-time director Clive Barker became a household name and Doug Bradley’s “Pinhead” become an iconic villain with this gruesome, but absorbingly clever supernatural thriller about how far people will go for love, even if it costs their soul. Stream it here.
Planes, Trains And Automobiles (1987)
Speaking of raising hell, Steve Martin is in for the most disastrous odyssey of his life when he becomes the reluctant travel companion to the bumbling John Candy on a trip home for Thanksgiving in this heartwarming favorite from writer and director John Hughes. Stream it here.
True Grit (2010)
Few remakes surpass their predecessors arguably as well as Joel and Ethan Coen’s take on Charles Portis’ western novel about a young girl’s (Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld) vengeful search for her father’s killer. Jeff Bridges gives an Oscar-nominated performance as Rooster Cogburn, a role originated on the big screen to Oscar-winning glory by John Wayne in 1969. Stream it here.
The Great Escape (1963)
A 1960s-era classic I would hope remains left alone, however, is this true story about a group of World War II POWs, headlined by master of cool Steve McQueen, and their plan to breakout of an internment camp in Nazi-occupied Germany. Stream it here.
Hereditary (2018)
The less you know about writer and director Ari Aster’s feature-length debut the better. I will recommend, however, that you prepare yourself for the moment this masterful hit from A24, featuring a staggering performance from Toni Collette, takes a head-spinning turn from a somber family drama into an unrelenting nightmare. Stream it here.
Clue (1985)
When their dinner party host at a luxurious mansion turns up dead, six eccentric socialites, a shady maid, and a precocious butler (the always dazzling Tim Curry) must figure out who among them is the murderer in this hilarious classic based on the board game which, if you saw it during its initial release, might have ended differently for you than other moviegoers. Stream it here.
The Disaster Artist (2017)
Learn the story behind the making of the “Citizen Kane of bad movies,” from writer, director, and Golden Globe-winning star James Franco, who plays writer, director, and star of the The Room, Tommy Wiseau. His brother, Dave Franco, also stars in the film as actor Greg Sestero, whose eye-opening memoir recalling his experiences on the set of the infamous 2004 word-of-mouth “hit” inspired the film. Stream it here.
Crash (2005)
Director Paul Harris crafts an interweaving collage of morality tales, performed by an all star cast including Don Cheadle and Sandra Bullock, exposing racial tension in modern day Los Angeles over a 36-hour period in this powerful winner of three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Stream it here.
Honey Boy (2019)
During a stint in rehab, Shia LaBeouf passed the time by writing this gripping, semi-autobiographical account of his personal struggles with his onscreen fame, offscreen infamy, and his turbulent relationship with his father, whom he plays a dramatized version of in the film opposite Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges as dramatized versions of himself at different stages of his life. Stream it here.
Annie Hall (1977)
Woody Allen won his first directing Oscar for this irreverent and cleverly self-aware romantic comedy (which also beat Star Wars in the Best Picture category) about a neurotic, aging comedian (Allen) who recounts, through a series of flashbacks, his relationship with an insecure aspiring night club singer after whom the film is named (Diane Keaton). Stream it here.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)
It is rare for a movie franchise to get better as it goes along and that is, arguably, the case for the Mission: Impossible films - the sixth and most recent of which sees top IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team, once again, struggling with the consequences of a mission gone wrong and enduring countless death-defying stunts along the way. Stream it here.
The Cabin in the Woods (2011)
Yet another thriller that benefits from knowing as little about it as possible, director Drew Goddard and co-writer Joss Whedon’s dizzyingly clever cult favorite, starring a young Chris Hemsworth as one of five young vacationers plagued by strange occurrences at a remote cabin, did for isolationist horror dramas what Wes Craven’s Scream did for the slasher flick, if it was funnier. Stream it here.
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
Based on the book by Helen Fielding, this film follows a British thirtysomething’s rocky redemptive journey - a love triangle with her boss (Hugh Grant) and a childhood friend (Colin Firth) causing the most turbulence - which she chronicles in her personal journal. Renée Zellweger received her first Academy Award nomination as the title role of this romantic comedy that spawned two sequels. Stream it here.
Creed II (2018)
Speaking of sequels, the follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s Creed, which put the spotlight on Apollo Creed’s (Carl Weathers) illegitimate son, is technically the eighth Rocky movie. This time, boxing champ Donny (Michael Johnson), once again under the training of his “uncle,” Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), gets back in the ring to take on the son of the man who accidentally killed his father, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Stream it here.
The Birdcage (1996)
When their son Val (Dan Futterman) brings his fianceé’s conservative parents (Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest) to dinner, a gay couple (Robin Williams and Nathan Lane) must pretend to be a heterosexual husband and wife in this uproarious, Oscar-nominated American screen update of a classic French play shot by Alfonso Cuaron’s frequent DP, Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki. Stream it here.
Pretty In Pink (1986)
In her third collaboration with writer John Hughes, the master of the high school movie, Molly Ringwald (star of Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and currently Riverdale) plays Andie, a lower class teen conflicted by her crush on the rich, popular Blane (Andrew McCarthy) and her friend Duckie’s (Jon Cryer) lifelong affections for her. Stream it here.
Harold And Maude (1971)
A young, rich adult (Bud Cort) obsessed with death finds a new lease on life when he meets (and gains an affection for) a lively 79-year-old woman (Ruth Gordon), in this darkly comic and bizarrely romantic classic featuring a soundtrack by Jim Croce. Stream it here.
Midsommar (2019)
Ari Aster, the previously mentioned demented mastermind behind Hereditary, knows how to get under people’s skin, and does so with his sophomore effort set at a Swedish festival that turns to be not all not all sunshine and daisies - though you do see plenty of that in this twisted blend of tranquil visuals and devastating peril. Stream it here.
What do you think? Are these the best films available on Amazon Prime at the moment or do you have any more worth recommending?