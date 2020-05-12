6 Marvel Characters Johnny Depp Would Be Perfect To Play

Multiple Man

Before you continue reading this passage, if you have not yet seen the film Secret Window, I recommend skipping over to the next passage as I am about to completely spoil the ending…

So, do you remember at the end of Secret Window, the 2004 thriller based on a Stephen King novella, when it is discovered that the psychopath who has been stalking writer Mort Rainey, played by Johnny Depp, is actually his own split personality taking over? To me, that sort of multi-layered character development is just what Depp could use to inform a depiction of James Madrox, who has occasionally fought alongside the X-Men as Multiple Man, named for his ability to split himself into an infinite amount of duplicates, each one harboring its own personality, some of which are more friendly than others.