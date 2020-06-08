Jordan Peele: 6 Cool Facts About The Get Out Director

An Offer To Star In The Emoji Movie Drove Jordan Peele To Quit Acting

Shortly after the release of Get Out, Jordan Peele announced that he might consider abandoning acting in favor of directing, but would later reveal while accepting a 2018 Director's Guild Award, that an entirely different movie is really to blame for his early retirement. As Vanity Fair reported, the director found his offer to play poop in The Emoji Movie a little "fucked up," but chose to at least sleep on the idea before learning that Sony went with Sir Patrick Stewart to voice the talking piece of digital fecal matter.

Peele has since lent his voice to some movies, such as Toy Story 4, and Netflix cartoon Big Mouth and, of course, continues to host his Twilight Zone reboot, so it looks like we have not seen the last of onscreen presence after all.