Jordan Fisher: What To Stream If You Like The Work It Star

Work It (Netflix)

In order to secure her admission into a prestigious college once attended by her late father, a high school senior puts together a new dance team to compete against the best group at her school, despite not knowing how to dance herself.

Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: In order to help her ragtag team of "diamonds in the rough" succeed, Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter's central role in Work It) seeks the guidance of a talented choreographer named Jake Taylor (Jordan Fisher), with whom an unexpected romance begins to blossom in this endearing dance movie from Netflix.

Stream Work It on Netflix here.