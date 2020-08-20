Jordan Fisher: What To Stream If You Like The Work It Star

Leave a Comment
If there is one thing we can confidently say about the new Netflix original comedy Work It, it is that the young man whom Sabrina Carpenter’s character enlists to help choreograph her dance team is one talented dude. The dude in question is Jordan Fisher, and we would not hold it against you if you had never heard of him before the dance flick began making waves. Or maybe you've been a huge fan of the talented actor since his days on The Secret Life of the American Teenager.
The 26-year-old is a successful recording artist, an active streamer on Twitch, a champion on Dancing with the Stars, and a Broadway favorite, especially after he took over the title roles of Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and a little stage show you may have heard of called Hamilton in recent years. As a screen actor, Jordan Fisher really began to break out as a Disney Channel star, with a recurring sitcom spot and a couple of original movies, but seems to be making an even bigger impression lately on Netflix.
Whether you're a huge fan or looking to become more acquainted with one of the industry’s most talented young stars right now, there are plenty of options available streaming. The following is an assortment 12 movies, shows, and televised specials starring Jordan Fisher that you can stream, starting with the latest film to show off all that he does best.
Work It (Netflix)
In order to secure her admission into a prestigious college once attended by her late father, a high school senior puts together a new dance team to compete against the best group at her school, despite not knowing how to dance herself.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: In order to help her ragtag team of "diamonds in the rough" succeed, Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter's central role in Work It) seeks the guidance of a talented choreographer named Jake Taylor (Jordan Fisher), with whom an unexpected romance begins to blossom in this endearing dance movie from Netflix.
Stream Work It on Netflix here.
Teen Beach Movie (Disney+)
A pair of modern-day, avid surfers (Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell) whose romance is on the rocks find themselves magically transported into the world of Wet Side Story, a 1960s-era musical about teen beachcombers in a rivalry with a young biker gang.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: In 2013's Teen Beach Movie, Disney Channel's Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello-inspired riff on their own High School Musical concept, Jordan Fisher plays care-free surfing gang leader Seacat, a role he reprises in the 2015 sequel, also available on Disney+, for more singing and dancing under the sun.
Stream Teen Beach Movie on Disney+ here.
Grease Live! (Crackle)
After an unexpected reunion following their summer romance, bad boy greaser Danny (Aaron Tveit) and good girl transfer student Sandy (Julianne Hough) try to win each other's hearts by learning to be more like one another, without much help from their own cliques, at Rydell High School in the late 1950s.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: The success of Teen Beach Movie might have helped Jordan Fisher land the role of Doody in Grease Live!, Fox's live adaptation of the beloved musical performed in 2016 in front of a studio audience, which received special praise for Fisher's acoustic rendition of "Those Magic Changes."
Stream Grease Live! on Crackle here.
The Secret Life Of The American Teenager (Hulu)
The life of a 15-year-old girl (Shailene Woodley) is suddenly upended by the discovery that her one, passionate night with a popular womanizer (Daren Kagasoff) at camp, which also happens to be her first sexual experience, has resulted in pregnancy.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: In his first major TV role, Jordan Fisher plays Jacob Bowman Gudina, the lovechild of late Marshall Bowman (John Schneider) and his Zimbabwean mistress, in nine episodes from the fourth and fifth season of the hit soapy Freeform (then ABC Family) drama The Secret Life Of The American Teenager, in which will not find much singing and dancing, I am afraid.
Stream The Secret Life Of The American Teenager on Hulu here.
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix)
Just as her romance with Peter (Noah Centineo) has blossomed from a façade into the real thing, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) receives an unexpected visit from a boy of her past, who is also another recipient of one of her infamous love letters.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: While you will still not see much song and dance out of Jordan Fisher, succeeding the role of John Ambrose McClaren from Jordan Burtchett, you will at least see teen drama of a much lighter fair in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to Netflix's hit 2018 emotional rom-com based on Jenny Han's novel.
Stream To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Neftlix here.
Liv And Maddie (Netflix)
Straight-A student and star athlete Maddie (Dove Cameron) finds her rise in popularity come to an abrupt standstill when her famous twin sister Maddie (also played by Cameron) returns to high school after the end of her hit TV show.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: For an even lighter, and probably less relatable, look into life of the American teenager, try Liv and Maddie, an otherwise funny hit Disney Channel sitcom which later features Jordan Fisher as Holden Dippledorf, Liv's "cuool" (a mixture of cute and cool) crush and occasional singing partner.
Stream Liv and Maddie on Netflix here.
Bones (Hulu)
A socially challenged forensic anthropologist (Emily Deschanel) and an ego-driven FBI agent (David Boreanaz) investigate corpses of an almost exclusively skeletal nature in a partnership that eventually shows signs of being more than professional.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: While Jordan Fisher only shows up in one episode of the hit Fox crime procedural Bones (Season 11's "The Strike of the Chord"), it is easily one of the more musical of the series as it depicts the questioning of a college a capella team (also featuring Pentatonix's Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying) whose leader has been found dead.
Stream Bones' "The Strike of the Chord" Episode on Hulu here.
Teen Wolf (Amazon Prime)
A bite from a werewolf makes an average high school student (Tyler Posey) stronger, faster, more popular, and also the target of many strange occurrences in his hometown.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: Jordan Fisher appears in a total two episodes of Teen Wolf, MTV's darker series reimagining of the 1985 Michael J. Fox comedy, as Noah Patrick, who is tragically transformed into a shapeshifting creature known as a Chimera by the Dread Doctors.
Stream Teen Wolf on Amazon Prime here.
Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Netflix)
An optimistic chicken named Archibald Strutter (creator Tony Hale) finds himself on a series of curious adventures that take him far away from home.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: As something for the whole family to watch, Archibald's Next Big Thing is an amusing and educational animated series which also stars Jordan Fisher as the voice of Archibald's talented brother Finly, who is often characterized by the headphones he wears on a regular basis.
Stream Archibald's Next Big Thing on Netflix here.
She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power (Netflix)
A young warrior (Aimee Carero) forms an alliance with other rebellious princesses to overthrow the oppressive creatures invading their planet.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: If you were hoping to find an original Netflix animated series to watch with the family that has a bit more edge to it, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, reboot of a He-Man spin-off, is a wonderful option, that also happens to feature Jordan Fisher in multiple roles, from Princess Alliance ally Seneschal, bisexual singing pirate Sea Hawk, elvish fizzy drink maker Soda Pop, and even a soldier from She-Ra's monstrous enemy army, the Horde.
Stream She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power on Netflix here.
Moana (Specifically, His Cover Of "You're Welcome")
A young woman (Auli'i Cravalho) sets out to confront the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) who has put a curse on her island in Ancient Polynesia.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: To be clea, Jordan Fisher is not part of cast of Moana, a Disney animated film nominated for two Oscars (including Best Animated Feature), but he did collaborate on an alternate version of Maui's song "You're Welcome" with the man who originated his Hamilton role, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Watch Jordan Fisher's version of "You're Welcome" on YouTube. Stream Moana on Disney+ here.
Rent: Live (Amazon, Vudu Purchase)
A group of close-knit New Yorkers endure hardships related to their financial woes, sexuality, and health in the early 1990s.
Why It's A Good Option for Jordan Fisher Fans: Along with his Grease Live! co-star Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher returned for another live broadcast on Fox, this time as aspiring filmmaker Mark Cohen in Rent: Live, which, unfortunately, is not available to stream or even rent anywhere at the moment, but can purchased for the modest price of $5.
What do you think? Have we covered all the the greatest hits of this impressionable hitmaker, or is there more with Jordan Fisher available to stream (or rent) that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the performer, as well as even more recommendations of the best movies and TV shows featuring your favorite celebrities to stream, here on CinemaBlend.