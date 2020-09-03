The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - September 2020

Leave a Comment
Longtime subscribers will agree that the amount of movies on Amazon Prime Video is practically infinite. It is almost too many, forcing some users to dig deeper and deeper before they find just the right flick they are in the mood for, which could be a brainteasing thriller like Inception one minute or a relaxing rom-com like The Holiday the next.
However, in many ways, is it not a blessing to have plenty of films to choose from that you could watch at a moment’s notice? Of course it is! But, that being said, we still have empathy for those cinema obsessive who often struggle with indecision.
That is where we can come in. To make sure your next massive movie binge on Amazon Prime is just what the doctor ordered, the following is a whopping selection of 24 movies that we believe are guaranteed to have you cheering from the privacy of your own home.
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)
A group of Earthlings believe they have experienced what are referred to by UFO investigators as Close Encounters of the Third Kind in writer and director Steven Spielberg’s visually stunning classic with the intensity of an alien invasion B-movie, but the poignancy and humanity of a heartwarming, family friendly drama.
Inception (2011)
Hired by their most recent victim to target his business rival, a team skilled in extracting information directly from people’s subconscious minds must attempt the rarely achieved opposite task, known as “inception,” in one of writer and director Christopher Nolan’s most ambitious brainteasers which deservedly won an Academy Award for its breathtaking visual effects.
Knives Out (2019)
The promotional material for writer and director Rian Johnson’s uproarious mystery thriller promised to be “a whodunnit like they’ve never done it before,” and Knives Out is most definitely in a league of its own from its outstanding ensemble cast, led by Daniel Craig as an unusual sort of detective, and unexpected twist on the traditional Agatha Christie-inspired genre structure.
For A Few Dollars More (1965)
A gruff lawman (Clint Eastwood) forms an unlikely alliance with a fellow bounty hunter (Lee Van Cleef) after the same infamous killer in For a Few Dollars More, the exciting sophomore installment of Sergio Leone’s iconic “The Man with No Name” trilogy of spaghetti western classics.
Vivarium (2020)
Searching for their dream home, a young couple (Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg) instead fall into a nightmare, inexplicably trapped in an inescapable labyrinth crudely resembling a common neighborhood in Vivarium, a relentlessly creepy tale with a Twilight Zone-esque twist on mundane suburban livelihood.
Fighting With My Family (2019)
Inspired by the true life story of Saraya-Jade Bevis (better known in the ring as “Paige”), Fighting with My Family stars Florence Pugh as a young English woman, and a daughter of a former wrestler, aspiring to become a WWE superstar and also Dwayne Johnson as a slightly dramatized version of himself.
Frailty (2002)
Bill Paxton plays with a fanatical obsession with demon hunting and directs Matthew McConaughey as an adult version of his character’s son telling an FBI agent (Powers Boothe) the grisly details of his childhood in Frailty, an under appreciated thriller that spooked the likes of Stephen King with its shocker of a conclusion.
Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)
Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep each won their first Academy Award for their performances as a divorcing couple battling over custody of their young son (Justin Henry) in Kramer Vs. Kramer, a heartbreaking, yet beautifully told not-so-romantic story that also won three additional Oscars in 1980, including Best Picture.
The Holiday (2006)
For a more positively romantic palette cleanser to the previous entry, you might like to try The Holiday, a Nancy Meyers favorite starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as a pair of heartbroken women from opposite sides of the world who switch homes for a week and find unexpected delight becoming acquainted with Jude Law and Jack Black, respectively.
Casino Royale (2006)
America’s favorite British secret agent finally goes on his first mission under “Double-0” status in director Martin Campbell’s critical and commercial hit Casino Royale, starring Daniel Craig in his debut performance as James Bond.
The Graduate (1967)
A young man (Dustin Hoffman), fresh out of college and expected for greatness, falls in love with the daughter of his older lover in The Graduate, a winning dramedy with a killer Simon & Garfunkel soundtrack that earned Mike Nichols a Best Director Oscar.
Overlord (2018)
A group of American soldiers discover the disturbingly dramatized results of the Nazis’ fact-based inhumane experiments during 1944’s Operation Overlord, hence the title, in this recent gem from producer J.J. Abrams that refreshingly proves to be more of a sophisticated war epic with an intriguing horror twist than the adaptation of Call of Duty’s zombie levels people may have expected.
Midsommar (2019)
Hoping to overcome a recent tragedy and reignite things with her longtime boyfriend (Jack Reynor), a young woman (Florence Pugh) tags along with him and his friends to a Swedish cultural festival called Midsommar, which proves to be far from the idyllic and relaxing time it sound like in Ari Aster’s sophomore exercise in translating emotional trauma to celluloid.
WarGames (1983)
A teenage tech wizard (Matthew Broderick) and his crush (Ally Sheedy) play a computer game simulating international warfare unaware that they have actually hacked into a military super-intelligence system, potentially triggering a third World War in WarGames, a thriller that, despite its abhorrently dated technology, remains as intense and fascinating as ever.
A Quiet Place (2018)
This heart-stopping horror masterpiece that you could technically argue made silent movies cool again stars real-life couple John Krasinski (who also co-writes and directs) and Emily Blunt as the parental members of a family forced to live in A Quiet Place if they are to survive a post-apocalyptic world overrun with hungry, sound-hunting aliens.
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
Zack Gottsagen, an up-an-coming actor with Down’s Syndrome, made an astonishing feature-length film debut alongside Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson in The Peanut Butter Falcon, an inspiring and remarkably sweet epic about a young man’s journey to become his own person and a professional wrestler with unlikely help from a criminal on the run.
Super 8 (2011)
In 1979, a group of close knit preteens trying to make their own sci-fi movie accidentally capture evidence of an extraterrestrial being with their Super 8 camera in director J.J. Abrams’ stellar tribute to the early films of Steven Spielberg, who was kind enough to come on board as a producer.
The Usual Suspects (1995)
Director Bryan Singer’s Academy Award-winning crime thriller classic The Usual Suspects, told from the point of view of a gun battle survivor (Kevin Spacey) recounting even preceding the violent standoff to a cop (Chazz Palmenteri), is the kind of film in which you never forget where were when you first saw its gut-punch of a finale.
Footloose (1984)
A free-spirited teen (Kevin Bacon) moves into a deeply religious small town in which dancing is outlawed and tries to convince a domineering minister (John Lithgow) to allow locals the freedom to cut “footloose” in this fun mid-1980s hit with rocking and tunes and Oscar-nominated choreography.
The Boondocks Saints (1999)
A detective with unusual, but successful, methods (Willem Dafoe) tracks a pair of Irish Catholic brothers (Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus) who believe God has chosen them to clean out Boston’s criminal underbelly in The Boondocks Saints, an irreverent and darkly comic thriller that has since exploded into a phenomenal cult classic.
Up In The Air (2009)
An expert in corporate downsizing (George Clooney) finds his comfortable existence living “up in the air” and accumulating an endless amount of frequent flyer miles upended when he makes an unexpected connection with another fellow traveler (Vera Farmiga) in this widely acclaimed romantic dramedy from screenwriter and director Jason Reitman.
In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
After a Philadelphia detective (Academy Award winner Sidney Poitier) is mistakenly suspected for the killing of a Mississippi businessman, the local chief (Rod Steiger) reluctantly exists his help in identifying the real murderer in this Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of John Ball’s novel In the Heat of the Night, which remains a drama of stunning thrills and societal relevance for its poignant themes of racial tension.
Top Gun (1986)
Tom Cruise will soon return to the role of hot shot pilot Maverick in the highly anticipated sequel to Top Gun, the action-packed, romantic, and deeply moving box office smash from director Tony Scott set at the United States Navy's elite fighter weapons school.
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
Director Raoul Peck turns an unfinished memoir by James Baldwin into I Am Not Your Negro, an Oscar-nominated documentary narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, that not only serves as an account of the prolific author’s life story, but provides fascinating commentary on how the media depicted race from the era of segregation to now all through the late Baldwin’s own words.
