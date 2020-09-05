Upcoming Ryan Reynolds Movies: What's Ahead For The Deadpool Star

Ryan Reynolds is a busy man. The Deadpool actor keeps himself busy with his commitments to the Merc with a Mouth, but he's also lent his talents to several other high-profile movies of late, including Detective Pikachu and 6 Underground, most recently. Next, the actor will star in the new blockbuster, Free Guy, and he's got a few more sequels in store, as well as a few original projects as well. But these films are all in various stages of development, with a few only being announced right now.

It's also hard to know which of these projects will remain impacted by delays and other setbacks and woes related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In any case, Reynolds certainly has a fine number of projects in the works. Let's see what's in store for Mr. Reynolds.