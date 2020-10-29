13 Netflix Movies To Watch If You Love Horrors

The Ritual (2017)

A group of college friends from the UK, haunted by the recent tragedy, reunite for a hiking trip in Sweden - only to find there is something far worse and more frightening to be haunted by lurking in the trees.

Why It Is A Great Netflix Original Horror Movie: The always great Rafe Spall leads the cast of The Ritual, from director David Bruckner (helmer of segments from V/H/S and Southbound and an upcoming Hellraiser reboot), which has the atmosphere of a cabin in the woods B-movie, the tension of a outdoors survival thriller, and other hair-raising elements you should just see for yourself.

Stream The Ritual on Netflix here.