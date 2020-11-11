6 Marvel Characters Jamie Lee Curtis Would Be Perfect To Play

In the kind of movies that Jamie Lee Curtis is most worshipped for, the villains are the typically the ones whom the crowd tends to cheer on the most. However, the Halloween star is a special case because the way she takes on infamous killer Michael Myers makes her a bonafide superhero of the horror genre. That being said, she could be a tremendous addition to the Marvel movies, even this far into her career.

Her star-making performance in her feature film debut as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher classic earned the now 61-year-old the title of the ultimate Scream Queen, as far as I am concerned - not to mention the fact that she was already horror movie royalty as the daughter of Psycho star Janet Leigh. Of course, the actress did not earn her two Golden Globe wins for horror films (and rarely does one achieve such an honor from said genre anyway) but for the comedy series Anything But Love and James Cameron’s comic action thriller True Lies, in which she played the unsuspecting wife of secret agent Arnold Schwarzenegger.