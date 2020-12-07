Upcoming Sylvester Stallone Movies: The Suicide Squad And More

For more than 50 years now, Sylvester Stallone has been one of the most prolific faces and physiques in Hollywood, one that has continued to find success year after year and decade after decade. And while no one would hold anything against "Sly" if he hung up his boots, boxing gloves, and oversized semi-automatic rifles after creating and starring in some of cinema's most iconic movies, the 74-year-old action star isn't ready to call it quits just yet. I guess it won't be for at least a few years, considering Stallone will appear in Samaritan, The Suicide Squad, and a number of other exciting projects in the coming months and years.

So, if you are wondering what the man who gave us Rocky, Rambo, Cobra, Lincoln Hawk, John Spartan, or any other badass character from the second half of the 20th Century and beyond is up to these days, you've come to right place. Hold on because we've got a lot to unpack here.