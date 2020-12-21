6 DC Characters Walton Goggins Would Be Perfect To Play

Unless there is any chance in the near future of Sonny Burch becoming a Thanos-sized presence in the MCU, I think it is about time that Walton Goggins receives that chance now from the other top comic book movie franchise in Hollywood. It would be no challenging feat, either, as there are plenty of DC characters who have yet to appear in a movie, join the DCEU continuity, or who could just use a big screen reboot, whom I could easily imagine the 49-year-old actor playing. Of course, for the sake of remaining concise, I narrowed down the selection to just six names, starting with one who is kind of bad, kind of good, but right up Goggins’ alley in every last detail.