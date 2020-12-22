Upcoming Jared Leto Movies And TV: Joker, Morbius And More

Jared Leto is one of those actors in Hollywood who never really seems to get any older despite being around for nearly 30 years now. The star of such films as Requiem for a Dream, Dallas Buyers Club, and Blade Runner 2049 has proven time and time again since debuting in the mid ‘90s that he is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to his on-screen performances. The way Leto has lost himself in performances as The Joker in Suicide Squad, Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club, and Paul Allen in American Psycho is really something to behold, and by the way it looks, he’ll be doing the same in quite a few upcoming projects, including Morbius.

In addition to Morbius, the Academy Award-winning actor will show up in various movie and TV projects in the next year or so, including a gritty crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, a return to the DCEU in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the long-awaited third entry in the Tron series, and an Andy Warhol biopic, to name a few. Once again it looks like Jared Leto is ready to prove that he is one of the hardest working names in the movie industry.