5 Marvel Characters Carla Gugino Would Be Perfect To Play

Black Rose

Horror is another genre I associate Carla Gugino with, particularly for of her gripping performance in The Haunting of Hill House as a mother slowly losing herself to the control of an evil presence. We never saw her possession go much further than becoming a vessel for her family’s psychological manipulation, which is why I would love to see just how crazy Gugino could get as a terrifying, monstrous force to be reckoned, much like what happened to Roxanne Simpson.

Once the wife of Johnny Blaze (better known as Ghost Rider), a powerful villain named Hellgate killed her before she was later resurrected by Blackheart as his demonic servant called Black Rose. We never got to see this tragic element in their story when Eva Mendes played the character in 2007 opposite Nicolas Cage’s Blaze, which is just one reason I think the character could use a reboot.