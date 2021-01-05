Upcoming Alexandra Daddario Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Songbird Star

Die In A Gunfight (Post-Production) - February 12, 2021

Alexandra Daddario is known for love stories like When We First Met and action films like Baywatch, but not as often for stories that combine the two. Yet, romance and action are major elements of Die in a Gunfight, which is currently in post-production and slated for release on February 12, 2021.

The upcoming drama stars Daddario as Mary Rathcart, whom Rock of Ages star Diego Boneta’s Ben Gibbon falls in love with despite being the daughter of his father’s sworn nemesis. From director Colin Schiffli and also starring Vikings’ Travis Fimmel, Die in a Gunfight is a modern take on the story of Romeo and Juliet in the vein of a New York crime thriller and will beat out Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story as the first (and easily darker) rewrite of the William Shakespeare classic to come out this year.