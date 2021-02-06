Upcoming Anna Kendrick Movies And How To Watch Her Recent Shows Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are few names in Hollywood that have the skills and charisma that match those possessed by Anna Kendrick. The dual threat has lent her talents to successful franchises like Pitch Perfect and Trolls, both of which gave the American actress and singer plenty of opportunities to show off her acting and singing chops. She’s also given phenomenal performances in dramas like Up in the Air, 50/50, and the twist-heavy A Simple Favor, but many may be wondering what Anna Kendrick movies are currently in the works.

For a while there, Anna Kendrick was one of the busiest actresses in Hollywood but the COVID-19 pandemic caused her, like so many other movie stars, to take a break, one much longer than she had ever expected. With productions picking back up and filming locations once again abuzz with activity, things are picking up for the former Oscar nominee. Here’s where we’ll be able to see Anna Kendrick in the near future. After that, stick around to see where you can stream some of her latest offerings.