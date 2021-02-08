Thor: 13 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The MCU Movie

Joss Whedon Directed Thor’s Post-Credits Scene

One of Thor’s biggest hints for what was to come occurred in its post-credits sequence, in which Stellan Skarsgard’s Dr. Erik Selvig meets Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to talk about the recently unearthed Tesseract, unaware that Loki is among them. The teaser, which leads directly into The Avengers the following year, was actually helmed by the crossover epic’s own director, Joss Whedon.

Mention of Erik Selvig makes me wonder if Stellan Skarsgard is destined to make a return to the MCU anytime soon.