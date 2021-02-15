Tom Holland Reveals Funny Problem With Filming Spider-Man 3 Scenes With Zendaya And Jacob Batalon

Tom Holland has been our newest Spider-Man for roughly five years now, and the 24-year-old actor is still having tons of fun in his dream role. The young actor is currently shooting the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who are Tom Holland’s on-screen pals. When the three actors are together, apparently it’s all fun and games on set. This playful relationship between co-stars sure allows for great chemistry between characters, but it may be less than ideal for Spider-Man director Jon Watts, who still has to direct the three through their antics.