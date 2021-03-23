Upcoming Taika Waititi Movies And TV: Thor: Love And Thunder And More

Free Guy - May 21, 2021 (Completed)

In an alternate universe where 2020 was very different, audiences would have already seen this action-packed comedy that, in a way, does partially take place in its own alternate universe. Directed by the versatile Shawn Levy (who has done everything from family films like Night at the Museum to adult dramas like This is Where I Leave You), Free Guy stars Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds in the title role of a bank teller who becomes aware of the fact that he is really a background character of a video game similar in setting and extreme violence to that of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Alongside Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Lil Rel Howery in the supporting cast, Taika Waitii appears as Antoine - the ruthless publisher of the video game at the center of the film, Free City. Originally meant to come out in July 2020, the long-delayed release of Free Guy is currently set for May 21, 2021.